Randy Bilbeisi enjoyed his first visit to the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve in the 1990s.
Fast forward to 2019 — he’s now the park’s superintendent.
Bilbeisi came from Capulin Volcano National Monument in New Mexico, where he served as its superintendent. He started at the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve on May 15.
“I applied for (this job) as soon as it came open,” Bilbeisi said. “It’s going to be really challenging. (Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve) versus Capulin Volcano National Monument is different. The Flint Hills are awesome. This was a preserve or a park that I really wanted to be a part of and it worked out. I get here — there’s a lot that needs to be done. The staff has been great. They were working kind of on the fly for a while, and I’m hoping I can bring some good leadership and management styles that’ll benefit the staff, along (with) the Tallgrass Prairie and the community.”
When he came through the area for work and the job had opened up, he decided to put his name in the running. He said it will be different than anywhere else he has worked.
Bilbeisi started his career doing maintenance for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, where he spent 14 years at refuges in California, Washington, Oregon and Colorado. After that, he transferred out of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service into the National Parks Service in 2006. He became a facility manager at John Day Fossils Bed Monument in Kimberly, Oregon. After five and a half years in Oregon, he moved to Whitman Mission in Washington and served as a facility manager for three and a half years. Bilbeisi earned his third facility manager’s position at Bent’s Old Fort in La Junta, Colorado. He was there for a year.
In 2014, he was the acting superintendent at Capulin Volcano for four months, before being named the permanent superintendent at the beginning of 2015 and was there until he got the job at Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve.
“I like rolling hills and big sky,” Bilbeisi said. “It doesn’t matter what byway or highway you’re on, you start looking around and it’s obviously gorgeous. Just all of it combined together is really a unique area.
“This is the biggest community I’ve lived in. The people here are awesome. The staff is great and knowledgeable. Just the challenges of what we’re talking about — trying to refurbish buildings, manage the land and the prairies and make sure the bison are managed correctly.”
Bilbeisi said the Capulin Volcano National Monument gets 80,000 visitors a year, unlike the nearly 30,000-35,000 patrons who visit the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve in Chase County.
“The complexity here, I think, is more than what I had there, as far as here with the grazing, the burning plan, the bison and the partnership with the nature conservancy and working closely with our stakeholders,” he said. “The land mass here is much bigger with the nature conservancy and what the park service owns. We had 800 acres (in New Mexico).
“We as a park (and) staff would like to see more locals come and see what’s in their backyard.”
Even though Bilbeisi hasn’t been on the job that long, he wants to continue to expand partnerships with communities.
“I want to make sure that people understand what our mission is, why we’re here, who we are and what we can do for the community,” he said. “We want to be good neighbors. We want to make sure we preserve and protect Tallgrass Prairie — (there’s) about 4 percent left from what it used to be 200 years ago, so it’s a very small area, compared to now.”
As for his journey over several national preserves in 26 years, Bilbeisi said landing at Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve will be his final stop.
“It’ll depend on a lot of things,” he said. “I have some intentions of being here a while.”
