Plumbing by Spellman, the sponsor for the Emporia Rec Ponytail Softball team, dropped to 2-4 on the summer on Tuesday night at Whittier Park.
“We did our best,” head coach Andy Battenfield said. “I always tell the girls when we get down, we need to figure out a way to pick ourselves back up and keep going. I thought we would do a little better at the end, but we weren’t able to pull it out.”
The game only lasted three innings due to time constraints and also about a 20-minute weather delay. Emporia was only able to get three runs across the plate, with Summer Brown, Maci Myers, and Alaina Chanley scoring in the second inning.
Two of Emporia’s four losses on the season came by just one run. While Tuesday was not one of those nights, Battenfield noted this is a team that gets along well and works well together.
“This team works really well together as a group,” Battenfield said. “It didn’t show much tonight, but they really help each other out and work on teamwork quite well.”
Battenfield got involved by coaching his daughter for two summers and loved it so much that he’s stuck with it ever since. He’s really enjoyed coaching this particular team.
“I’ve really enjoyed my summer with this group of girls,” Battenfield said. “They’ve come a long way from where we started at the beginning. I have at least four girls who have never played softball at all and they have come the farthest because they had a lot to learn and they’ve done a really good job this summer.”
Regardless of the outcome on the field, what matters the most is that the kids are having fun. Kaylee Gilliland, who noted she enjoys playing shortstop, is certainly having fun.
“I love playing because I can see a lot of my friends and also get to make new friends,” said Gilliland.
For Battenfield, it’s the kids that keep him doing this every summer.
“It’s always the kids,” said Battenfield, who is an elementary school teacher. “By far, that’s the reason why I do this. It’s all about having fun, learning the game, and seeing if we can find some life lessons from the game. I try to focus on that, too.”
