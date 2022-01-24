Testimony was underway Monday morning in the bench trail of Devawn Mitchell, who is accused of leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase that ended with the death of Steve Henry last year.
Mitchell is accused of multiple first-degree felony murder, aggravated assault on law enforcement and felony flee and elude in Henry’s death.
Frontier Forensics medical examiner Dr. Altaf Hossain testified that Henry, 64, died as the result of blunt force trauma in a monto vehicle accident. He said Henry sustained injuries to several internal organs, including blood pooling around his heart, injuries to the left lung which caused blood to pool in the chest cavity and damage to his aorta, which caused blood to pool in his abdomen.
Several ribs on the back of Henry's ribcage on the left side were fractured.
"These were sufficient enough to kill him," Atlaf testifed under direct examination.
Henry also had injuries to multiple points on his forehead and left eyeball, nose and right side of his head. He did not appear to have internal brain injuries.
Mitchell's defense attorney, Rick Meier, asked if there was evidence that Henry was wearing a safety restraint at the time of the accident. Henry's body was reportedly found in the passenger seat of his truck following the accident.
Hossain said the autopsy did not suggest Henry was wearing a seat belt.
Former Emporia Police officer Jordan Pacheco, who was the officer who initiated the pursuit, said she was patroling in the 1000 - 1100 block of Commercial Street on March 18, 2021, when she observed a silver passenger car turning quickly onto Commercial Street, heading southbound. The vehicle continued into the northbound lane, heading southbound.
The vehicle, which she identified as Mitchell's Honda Civic, "swerved" into her lane. She testified that Mitchell had made eye contact with her, but later said he may have been looking at her vehicle.
At that time, Pacheco began a pursuit. She said Mitchell failed to stop and continued to drive at high speeds through residential areas heading westbound at speeds as high as 75 miles per hour. The pursuit was quickly called off due to safety concerns.
Pacheco disputed a question from Meier that alleged there was no real danger to the public at this time, despite Pacheco's testimoney that there were children on the sidewalk on the route Mitchell was taking.
After a brief recess, Emporia Police Officer Megan Burton took the stand. She first saw Mitchell's vehicle in the vicinity of Sonora Drive and Prairie Street. She attempted to pursue Mitchell but lost him in that area. She stated she came up on the accident and noticed smoke coming from a vehicle in the 1000 block of W. Sixth Avenue.
Pacheco, she said, initiated life-saving measures for Henry while Burton took photos and gathered evidence.
Patrol Sergeant Dominick Vortherms testified that he had responded to assist after Burton lost sight of Mitchell's vehicle. He and other officers would corner Mitchell's vehicle near Shelley Electric, located at 328 Graham St. Vortherms said he and another offier had tried unsuccessfully to get Mitchell to exit the vehicle.
Video evidence shows Mitchell then driving away.
Vortherms came upon the wreck shortly after. He said when he came upon the wreck, he observed Mitchell's vehicle heavily damaged in the middle of Sixth Avenue. Officers were attempting to remove Mitchell from the vehicle. At that time, Vortherms said he was unaware of the collision with Henry's vehicle.
Just prior to that time, officers had been ordered to "disregard" and stop the pursuit. Vortherms said it was about 13 blocks away to Sixth Avenue and Chestnut Street — or about one eighth of a mile — from where he had just observed Mitchell's vehicle.
Under cross examination, Vortherms testified that he was actively looking for Mitchell’s vehicle. If he saw the vehicle, he was instructed to initiate a traffic stop. If Mitchell began to flee, he was supposed to stop pursuit.
A witness to the accident, who said he was a retired law enforcement officer, testified that he felt Mitchell could have taken evasive manuevers to avoid hitting Henry's truck. Instead, the witness said Mitchell did not brake or attempt to slow down. He also did not attempt to change lanes prior to striking the back of Henry's truck.
He said he observed Mitchell's car "flying" down Sixth Avenue.
"He was traveling at a high-rate of speed," the witness said.
Meier asked the witness to describe how fast the car was traveling. He estimated the car was moving 65 - 75 mph at that time.
"I did not see any brake lights," the witness said.
A second witness said she had to accelerate her own vehicle and merge "off the road." She said was in the left lane and saw from her mirror a car moving at a high rate of speed behind her. She was emotional as she testified as she watched Mitchell's car hit the back of Henry's truck. She watched the truck go into the air and hit the ground.
"The ambulance came and I stayed on the side of the road," the witness said. "The truck was crushed from rolling and hitting the ground."
The witness testified that Mitchell's car did not attempt to brake or change lanes.
Detective Kevin Shireman also testified that he observed the collision. He said he was "about five - six blocks to the east" when he saw the impact. He came upon Henry's truck and observed him laying across the seat. He was yelling to Henry to see if he was OK and said it did not appear that his heart was beating because a deep gash on his head did not appear to be bleeding.
A woman checked for a pulse. Shortly after, Dr. Ladun Oyenuga identified herself as a doctor and helped at the scene, Shireman said.
Shireman said at that point in time someone yelled that there were powerlines from the pole that Henry's truck hit was under the vehicle.
He testified that life-saving measures were initiated once Henry's body was pulled from the vehicle by Pacheco. Emporia EMTs took over when they arrived, but Henry was pronounced dead at the scene.
Shireman told prosecutors that he did not observe any flashing lights or hear any sirens following Mitchell's vehicle at that time.
The trial remains underway. This story will be updated as testimony continues.
