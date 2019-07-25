The Emporia Energy 16U softball team has confidence entering the 2019 18B USA Softball Northern Nationals this weekend.
The team is coming off a state championship in the ASA 18C Bracket B with a team that is mainly composed of incoming high school freshmen.
“This is an unique opportunity for us and we’re looking forward it,” Energy head coach Angie Gilpin said. “It’s pretty unique that we get to play a national tournament in our backyard.
“This is where we want to be. We want to be playing our best ball. This will be a good tournament for us. We should have some good competition.”
Even with a young group, the Energy has gained valuable experience that’ll help them when it comes to playing during the fall or in the spring.
“We’ve played a lot of games,” Gilpin said. “We carried off the high school season into the summer season. It’s good to see some good competition. We’re a young group playing against older girls in the 18U division, but we’ve been able to compete. Playing that higher level of competition has really helped us get where we are this summer.
“It prepares us and helps gets us better. That’s what these girls face (during) the high school season in the Centennial League.”
Elleana Bennett said she’s excited to be playing in her first national tournament.
“It’s something new for me,” she said. “To have it in my hometown, it’ll be really fun and a new experience.”
Kaylee Thomas has prior experience in a national tournament. In 2018, she was one of the youngest on the Energy’s 18U team that was coached by Emporia High head softball coach Troy Chapman.
Now, with Thomas still playing on an Energy team, she’s now the oldest among the group, gained a leadership role and experience.
“I know (playing up) helped me (get) better,” Thomas said. “It made me push myself to stay up there and be able to survive and get better. That really helped me after my freshman year and I really bloomed my sophomore year being able to hit, field and grow into a new position.”
Six teams, including the Energy are signed up for this weekend’s tournament. The teams include the Colorado Cougars, the Missouri Warcats, the Lawrence Inferno, RC Voltage and G2 Heat 18 Henderson.
All teams will be participating in the opening ceremonies at 7:30 p.m. this evening at the Emporia Granada Theatre.
The six teams will be divided into two three-team pools with those games beginning at 8 a.m. Friday. Bracket play will begin at 7 p.m. Friday evening and will resume at 8 a.m. Saturday. All games will be played on Thomas and Turnbull Fields at Trusler Sports Complex. The championship game is set for 6 p.m. with an if necessary game to follow Saturday evening.
“We want to go out and be competitive in every game,” Gilpin said. “We want to show up, play our best softball and just be competitive against good competition. We need to have good pitching each game. We need to be sharp on defense and you got to put the ball in play on offense. We hit well in the last tournament and we need to continue that, because you win games by scoring runs.”
