Donald Bruce Coleman Jr. was serving overseas with the Air Force when he let his Oklahoma driver’s license expire in 2017. That relatively minor oversight led to the unthinkable: Coleman, for all intents and purposes, was a ghost.
Unable to verify his identity, he found himself homeless and unable to secure permanent employment. Now, after years of trying to correct that oversight, Coleman finally has his life back.
But who would have ever thought something like this could happen in the first place?
I first heard about Coleman’s problem when Karen Carver Guzman, a vocational rehabilitation specialist, reached out to me on Facebook on June 16. At the time, Guzman said the story probably wouldn’t make much sense.
“I can’t really explain it well myself because it’s so confusing,” she told me. “I asked for the client I’m working with through vocational rehabilitation to send me an email that explains, but even his email doesn’t even touch what he’s been through.”
Guzman said her client had been born in Thailand, but was a U.S. citizen. He had been “advised to commit a crime” to help him get a new state ID, but the crime he committed — petty theft — wasn’t considered “big enough” to get him the paperwork he needed. Guzman had dealt with a similar case before, which came with an unfavorable outcome for the individual. She didn’t want that to happen again.
Guzman, her supervisor, Brenda Fisher, and Coleman agreed to meet me on Monday, June 20. Sitting at a table in Spangles, Coleman laid out all of his paperwork on the table. A photocopy of a birth certificate from Thailand, his discharge papers from the Air Force, a face sheet from the Lyon County Detention Center.
Everything included the same information: his birthday, his Social Security number, his name. Even his old driver’s license numbers from Kansas and Oklahoma.
“I know it was my fault,” Coleman, now 32, said. “I take full responsibility for it.”
Coleman was living in Oklahoma when he joined the Air Force in 2010. At the time he was looking for stability and a consistent paycheck, and endured a full year’s wait before entering basic training in 2011.
“At the beginning it was great,” he said. “I didn’t have depression, or as much as I usually did — it comes and goes. But by the time I got done with basic training and my job training, I was stationed at McConnell Air Force Base [in Wichita], and about a month after I showed up to McConnell, my father passed away on Dec. 22, 2011. Things kind of went downhill.”
Coleman, who had been close with his father, found himself in the middle of a depressive episode. Nothing mattered anymore. He didn’t enjoy his job. He felt like he was just going through the motions. Then things got worse. Almost a year after his father’s death, Coleman found out that his mother had died from cancer.
“I didn’t really know her that well,” he said, “but I was still sad. It just means that I would never get to know her, so I took it hard but in a different way.”
Coleman tried therapy but, at the time, his own negative stigma about mental health was a hinderance. His depression got worse. At the same time, he was approaching the end of his six-year enlistment. He was asked to extend his tour of duty, since he didn’t want to reenlist.
“I probably should have just reenlisted just to give myself some time to fix some of those issues that I allowed to become issues,” he said.
Having a valid military ID, Coleman let his driver’s license expire. He’d used his military ID a few times when being pulled over.
“I just got into the habit of letting it go,” he said. “During those years, I wasn’t really aware of how off the grid I was. ... To this day, I don’t know where my Social Security card went.”
Coleman ended up in Emporia on a whim in Oct. 2017. His military ID had expired the month before. In December of that year, someone stole his wallet.
“They took all the expired everything,” he said. “They were just wanting money but they took everything. ... I just walked away from everything. I just lived off the grid and I was content with that.”
But when Coleman was ready to rejoin the world, he found himself with a very frustrating problem: with no photo identification at all, Coleman couldn’t prove who he said he was. He was homeless. He worked under the table. Occassionally he had gotten jobs through a local temp agency, but his lack of identification was a constant problem. While some of Coleman’s circumstances were unique, veteran homelessness is not.
The Department of Veterans Affairs reported that, in 2020, approximately 37,252 veterans experienced homelessness in January 2020, compared to 37,085 in January 2019.
In a moment of desperation this spring, Coleman stole about $60 hoping to get arrested. If he had a mug shot, he reasoned he’d be able to get an ID. Coleman didn’t get caught. So, he turned himself in on his birthday.
“I got arrested and released because my crime was so petty,” he said. “I didn’t want to do anymore than what I did, because even doing that, I felt ... I’m really not criminally minded. I don’t like that to be in the world, but I was so desperate that I thought maybe to win I’d have to lose a little. ... I’m basically a living, walking ghost. I can’t hold a job.”
Since he’d been in the military and had driver’s licenses in two states, I could not believe that there was no record of Coleman somewhere. I called the Oklahoma commissioner of public safety — the department that oversees driver’s licenses — to no avail. Emails and calls to other departments went unanswered.
Coleman had dealt with similar troubles trying to correct the issue on his own. An assistant in Rep. Tracey Mann’s office was working to get some paperwork fast-tracked for Coleman, but even then, COVID-19 was delaying the lines of communication.
I was stumped. As a journalist, I do my best to remain impartial during interviews, but it wasn’t long before I was determined to help any way I could. I reached out to state Rep. Mark Schreiber who made some phone calls immediately on Coleman’s behalf. He called me Thursday, asking if I had a way to contact Coleman. I did. Friday morning I received a phone call from Nancy with the Emporia DMV. Could I bring Coleman in that afternoon? I said I could, even though I wasn’t sure if I would be able to get in touch with him right away.
Calls went unanswered. I called Fisher’s cell phone and explained the situation. A little while later, she called me back.
“I didn’t get him either and I don’t know, maybe with it being towards the end of the month he doesn’t have minutes left on his phone,” she said. “Let me run over to the [Emporia Rescue Mission] and I will see if I can find out where he is.”
Fisher called me back again. She’d gotten ahold of Coleman and they would meet me at the DMV that afternoon.
Coleman, as instructed, brought his folder full of documents. All of his proof that he was who he said he was. As promised, the DMV ushered him into the office at 1 p.m. Coleman pulled out his documents, one by one, until he got to his sheet from the detention center. Coleman started to explain why he had been arrested, but Nancy stopped him short.
The face sheet was enough to provide photographic proof, and Coleman was getting a state ID.
“This is going to open up so much for him,” Fisher said to me as we watched Coleman get his new photo taken.
After five years, all it took was getting him through the door. Coleman, visibly emotional, vowed to never let things go like that again. He planned to get his replacement Social Security card, as well as a full-time job, and reliable housing. He’s even thinking of going back to school.
“Once I do get back into reality, I’m so paranoid that I’m going to get everything,” he said with a laugh. “I’m going to have multiple copies in a lock box. I’m going to get it all back.”
