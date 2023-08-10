For the second consecutive season, the Emporia State soccer team will begin the season nationally ranked.
Following their first-ever trip to the NCAA Central Regional Final, the Hornets are ranked No. 16 in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason National Rankings.
The Hornets are set to return their two leading scorers and four of their top five scorers from last season led by All-Americans Mackenzie Dimarco and Hannah Woolery. In addition to Dimarco and Woolery leading the attack, the Hornets also return All-Region defender Joanie Westcoat who led the Hornets with ten assists last season.
Like last season, the non-MIAA portion of the schedule consists of teams that combined to go 34-18-22 in the 2022 season, including two teams that qualified for the NCAA Central Regional.
The Hornets will open the season with four consecutive road matches including a neutral site matchup with Minnesota State-Mankato, who is ranked No. 21 in the preseason poll, before taking a trip to Florida for matches against Tampa on Friday, Sept. 8 and Eckerd on Sunday, Sept. 10.
Emporia State will return to play five of its next six matches on the ESU Pitch with the first home match of the season taking place against Washburn on Friday, Sept. 11. Emporia State is 26-1-2 on the ESU Pitch since 2018.
The Hornets are one of two MIAA schools in the preseason top 25. Central Missouri is ranked No. 13 entering the season.
