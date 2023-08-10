ESU soccer ranked
Courtesy ESU Athletics

For the second consecutive season, the Emporia State soccer team will begin the season nationally ranked.

Following their first-ever trip to the NCAA Central Regional Final, the Hornets are ranked No. 16 in the United Soccer Coaches Preseason National Rankings.

