A proverb promoting optimism says, “Even a stopped clock is right twice a day.”
But that’s not enough for some Emporians. They took to social media this past weekend complaining that the city clock tower at West 12th Avenue and North Merchant Street doesn’t work at all. Some say the time has been wrong for years.
“Why doesn’t the city fix it?” one Facebook comment asked.
City Director of Public Lands and Facilities Kevin Hanlin agreed Tuesday that the tower is a challenge.
“I’m currently reviewing the operation of the clock with our electrical contractor,” Hanlin said.
In one way, the clock may be like some people.
“It gets sluggish over the wintertime,” Hanlin said. It happens even though there’s a “wet-oil” system inside to lubricate the clock.
The clock’s timing recovers as the weather warms. But Hanlin admitted even then, it doesn’t quite get back to matching the time on your smartphone.
Hanlin says a “central brain” inside the clock connects it with all the clock faces, so they show the same time. Except, as the critics point out, sometimes they don’t.
“When you get to the mechanical component for each phase, it gets lost in transit,” Hamlin said.
Critics have been all around the clock tower for a long time. ‘Controversial” is what travel photographer Galen Freysinger calls it on his website.
“A design less grandiose than shown in published drawing, and ending up to be much more costly than stated,” Freysinger wrote in a caption about the tower.
That construction cost was about $117,000, including Streetscape work around it. Then-city manager Steve Commons told The Gazette in early 2003 that some of the money came from a Kansas Department of Transportation grant and the Trusler Foundation.
Hanlin admitted that after more than 20 years of operation, some parts of the clockwork can be hard to replace. Not to mention expensive.
“The central control for that costs $20,000,” Hanlin said. And that number comes from a check made about five years ago.
Emporia was one of several cities that built clock towers for the turn of the millennium. In Calgary, Canada and Edinburgh, Scotland, those clocks have become tourist attractions.
But the clocks haven’t worked in other cities, either. At one point several years ago, the four-sided tower in downtown Columbus, Georgia, displayed different times on different sides of it.
Maybe the long-term answer is to repurpose the tower. Hanlin suggested possibly making it a message board.
“Something for schools, something for Emporia State,” he speculated.
But Hanlin realized that won’t be his decision to make. That will be up to the Emporia City Commission. Whenever it finds time to discuss it.
in fact the whole tower is so ugly,, it should be taken down and replaced with a .............................................
For a long time I thought they were waiting on a clock face,,,,i was convinced the clock face was a temp until it could be completed !! THE CLOCK FACE is butt ugly imo ,,,,,
Maybe they could add an electric heater so there's no problem with it slowing down in cold weather or make the display digital.
If they do decide to fix it, I hope they replace the face too, with one that is easier to read the time.
I recall that when the city was getting ready to build this "white elephant", many tax payers were against the waste of money, but the city commission at that time just had to have it.
Many people complain just for the sheer joy of complaining. They seem to believe it makes it seem like they have something important to say.
The clock tower went up long enough ago that it's probably time to let go of terms like "white elephant" and just work on making the clock accurately within a few minutes.
