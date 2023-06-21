The Emporia Spartan 16’s got back in the win column with a pair of wins over Andover on Wednesday night at Soden’s Grove.
Assistant coach Brady McAfee felt the team had a better approach in each game.
“We were a totally different team from last week mindset-wise,” McAfee said. “We competed and made adjustments at the plate threw strikes when we needed to, and I can’t ask for much else. We played well for 14 innings tonight.”
Emporia won the opener, 4-2. The 16’s opened the scoring with two runs in the bottom of the first. Max Rusco singled to center and Owen Ruge singled to left before Madden Seidl walked to load the bases. Caydrick Crouch then flew out to center on a sacrifice fly that drove in Rusco, and Ruge also scored on an error by the catcher.
Andover tied the game with two in the top of the fourth, but Emporia regained the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Rusco reached on an error and Ruge was hit by a pitch. Both scored on a single from Crouch.
“It feels pretty good,” Crouch said. “I had a few errors in that first game so when I was at bat, I really wanted to get a hit and help the team.”
Seidl got the start on the mound and recorded the win. He allowed two unearned runs on just three hits over five innings. He struck out nine and walked two.
Andover led early in game two, plating a pair of runs in the first inning. Emporia got one back in the third when Ox Shivley was hit by a pitch and scored on a triple to left from Rusco.
“I just simplify everything at the plate,” Rusco said. “I try to guide my hands to the ball and be aggressive.”
The 16’s then had their big inning with a five-run fourth. Ruge led off the inning with a single and Seidl walked before being pin run for by Luke Pitman. Joe Krueger then reached on an error, allowing two runs to score and give Emporia a 3-2 lead.
Krueger scored on a wild pitch before Luke Marshall doubled to left to plate pinch-runner Landon Wohletz. He took third on the throw home and scored on an error by the catcher to extend the Emporia lead to 6-2.
Rusco, Crouch and Tanner Seidl combined to allow just two unearned runs on one hit with 10 strikeouts, though they did walk eight batters.
Emporia (5-8) will host North Lyon County on Friday night at 6 p.m.
