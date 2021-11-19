ST. CHARLES, MO. – The Emporia State women's basketball team battled Lindenwood into double overtime before eventually pulling out a 103-102 win Wednesday evening.
The opening minutes of the game did not start according to plan for the Hornets as they fell behind 10-2 through five minutes of play.
Christina Walsh made a jump shot to spark a quick 8-2 run to trim the Lions' lead to 12-10. With 2:24 remaining in the first quarter, Kali Martin hit a 3-pointer to give Emporia State its first lead of the game at 19-17.
The Hornets would carry their momentum through the remainder of the quarter and led 28-25 after the first. Despite the slow start, Emporia State shot 50% from the field, including 6-of-11 from beyond the arc in the first period.
Emporia State extended its lead to 34-27 just two minutes into the second quarter following three consecutive makes by Fredericka Sheats. Midway through the quarter, Karsen Schultz gave the Hornets their largest lead of the game at 40-30.
After consecutive makes by the Lions, Emporia State extended its lead back to nine after a Victoria Price layup made the score 46-37 with 2:11 remaining in the first half. However, the Hornets went scoreless for the remainder of the half and allowed the Lions to trim their halftime lead down to one at 46-45.
Out of the halftime break, Emporia State and Lindenwood got locked in a back-and-forth battle. While the Emporia State defense played extremely well in the third quarter – only allowing 12 points and forcing 11 Lindenwood turnovers – the Hornets were unable to regain traction on the offensive end of the floor.
Emporia State was only able to convert on 5-of-19 shot attempts in the quarter. Despite the offensive struggles, however, the Hornet defense kept Emporia State in front, heading to the fourth quarter with a 58-57 lead over Lindenwood.
The Lions controlled the first four minutes of the fourth as they opened on a 9-2 run to take a 66-61 lead over the Hornets. Emporia State fought to close the Lions' lead and finally reclaimed it with 1:33 remaining in regulation as Tre'Zure Jobe found Schultz beyond the arc to put the Hornets on top 77-75.
Two Jobe free throws extended the Emporia State lead to 79-75 with 27 seconds remaining. The Lions responded on their next possession with a layup and then forced a turnover and converted a pair of free throws to tie the game at 79-79.
A miss by each team in the final 10 seconds sent the game into overtime.
The first overtime started with Lindenwood opening a 86-81 lead over Emporia State. The Hornets were again able to climb back and regain the lead after a Price layup made the score 90-88 with 1:28 remaining in the period.
Lindenwood converted at the basket with seven seconds left while the Hornets could not get their final shot to fall and the game went into a second overtime period.
In the second overtime, the Hornets flipped the script on the Lions and jumped ahead by five when Jobe scored seven straight points.
The Lions trimmed the Hornet lead down to 101-100 before forcing a Hornet turnover and converting a layup with seven seconds remaining to take a 102-101 lead.
After an Emporia State timeout, Price scored close to the basket with three seconds left to send the Hornets to a 103-102 win.
Jobe led six Hornets in double-figures with 33 points, which tied her career-high. Price added 17, Schultz had 14, Sheats scored 12 and Ehlaina Hartman and Emily Weathers rounded out the double-digit scorers with 10 points each.
Jobe also led the Hornets with seven rebounds and four assists on the night.
The Hornets were active on defense with 15 steals as a team, led by Schultz with four of her own.
Emporia State made 13 3-pointers on the night and shot 41.8% from the field. The Hornets also managed to go 14-of-19 from the free-throw line.
The Hornets are now 3-0 will return for their home opener on Saturday against Drury. Tip-off is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. from White Auditorium.
