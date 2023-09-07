ESU Golf Tournament
Courtesy ESU Athletics

Spots are filling up for the Emporia State Athletics Fall Classic Golf Tournament scheduled for Family Weekend.

For the first time the ESU Athletics Golf Tournament will be held during the school year and will be played on the Friday of Family Weekend at Emporia State. Check in will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 at the Emporia Golf Course south of Emporia with a shotgun start scheduled for 9 a.m.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.