Spots are filling up for the Emporia State Athletics Fall Classic Golf Tournament scheduled for Family Weekend.
For the first time the ESU Athletics Golf Tournament will be held during the school year and will be played on the Friday of Family Weekend at Emporia State. Check in will begin at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22 at the Emporia Golf Course south of Emporia with a shotgun start scheduled for 9 a.m.
Registration is $600 for a four-person team and $150 for individual players. The fee includes course fees, hole games, a player pack, lunch, and drinks. Visit esuhornets.com to register and for more information.
If someone wants to help out but cannot make it out south for the tournament, Hole and Game Sponsorships are also available.
For $100 each hole sponsor will receive one (1) hole sign at a hole along the course. This sign can be a logo, a phrase, or even a special shout-out to a student-athlete or person playing in the tournament.
For $250 an individual or business will be announced as a presenting sponsor of the hole game, have a logo sign at the hole for that game, and be announced as the presenting sponsor when the prize is announced at the end of the round as well as the wrap up story posted to esuhornets.com.
Proceeds from this event go to support Emporia State Student-Athletes. For more information or for registration assistance, contact Colleen Mischke at cmischke@emporia.edu or by calling 620-341-5825.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.