The new terminal at Kansas City International Airport is not due to open until the spring, and there is sure to be pomp and circumstance when the big day arrives.
But the terminal was actually put to use for the first time last week.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The new terminal at Kansas City International Airport is not due to open until the spring, and there is sure to be pomp and circumstance when the big day arrives.
But the terminal was actually put to use for the first time last week.
According to Build KCI, the first plane to arrive at the terminal came Wednesday night. It was the Chargers’ team flight. A Delta 767-400 landed at KCI a day ahead of the “Thursday Night Football” game against the Chiefs.
The Chargers players didn’t enter the terminal, which in March was 80% completed. The Delta gate is not ready either, so the players took stairs from the plane down to the pavement.
Build KCI tweeted: “We had our first aircraft park & unload passengers out on the New Terminal apron at @KCIAirport! It just so happened to be the @Chargers on a @Delta Boeing 767 in town for the @Chiefs season opener tonight! (Delta gates not ready). Welcome to #KC! GO CHIEFS!”
After losing to the Chiefs on Thursday, the Chargers departed KCI at 12:25 a.m. on Friday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.