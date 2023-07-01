Inspired by the story of a fellow survivor of sexual violence, an anonymous donor has gifted $10,000 in honor of Mic’s Kids as part of the SOS Strong campaign.
In a letter provided to The Emporia Gazette, the donor said she resonated with SOS Strong Ambassador Mic McGuire’s own story of survival. McGuire has long been open about his abuse when he was a child growing up in Emporia.
“The abuse happened when I was in elementary school in grades 2 - 4,” McGuire said. “I don’t know why it happened and I don’t know why it stopped. But, as I got older I started to separate myself from that person, and it was hard to do. I found myself playing outside more. Outside was always safe.”
The abuse, he said, always happened behind closed, locked doors.
“To this day, I still don’t like locked doors,” McGuire said.
SOS did not exist as a resource when he was a child, and back then, he did not feel he had anyone to turn to for help.
“That’s part of the perpetrator’s ploy is to keep you silent,” McGuire said. “They’ll say, ‘Don’t tell. This is our little secret.’ Or, they’ll use some stupid thing like, ‘Oh, your dad told me to do this.’ As long as you keep silent, that’s part of their ploy. They want you to be fearful of them and be under their control.”
The donor said she related to McGuire’s story, though the details were different.
“When I lived in Emporia many years ago, I became the victim of a sexual predator,” she said in the letter to SOS. “He/we were quite open about the relationship because there were no laws prohibiting his behavior. (We have come a long way since the 1970s.) My parents did everything they could — reasoned with me, threatened me, begged me, shamed me. My friends told me the situation was weird and creepy. Even teachers pulled me aside and expressed concern. But I remained in that relationship.”
The donor said she felt “paralyzed” when it came to leaving her abuser, even when she knew something was wrong.
“Or perhaps ‘comatose’ is a better description,” she continued. “People who awaken from comas sometimes report that they were aware of everything that happened while they were unconscious but were unable to respond. That’s how it was for me. I understood that this relationship was not normal. I heard people’s warnings and knew they were right. But I was powerless to act.”
McGuire went through similar emotions as he grew older. He wanted to escape Emporia, in order to escape the memory of the abuse. He went to college and earned a degree in music. From there, he enjoyed a 20-year career as a singer.
But, he had not yet come to terms with his trauma.
“It was just really difficult to manage my emotions,” McGuire explained. “Whenever I felt like I was being abused, I would react.”
Then, McGuire had what he calls his “come to Jesus” moment, where he believes he heard the call from God to enter the ministry and confront his demons head-on.
“Jesus helped me walk through some deep, dark places,” McGuire, who became a pastor with the United Methodist Church said. “I’m not saying that Jesus will help everybody, even though Jesus wants to help everybody, but I’m not saying it’s the answer for everyone. But I was able to find some relief, find some peace, find some understanding, find some strength and find some reconciliation between me and the perpetrator.”
McGuire has also been able to help other survivors. Sometimes, he said, people are just waiting for someone to hear their cry for help.
“I don’t think it ever becomes comfortable to talk about,” he said. “I was in my late 30s, early 40s, when I really opened up and started talking about it and feeling like I could have healthy conversations about it. And I continued to talk about it and I continue to find ways to make myself put some of that away and bring in more joy.”
McGuire deals with depression, for which he sees a therapist and takes prescription medication. Healing, he said, didn’t happen overnight.
The donor said it also took her many years to find the strength to leave her abuser — with a good support system behind her.
“It took every bit of every physical, mental, emotional and spiritual resource I had,” she said. “Even so, I still needed the help of others. Many of the people who helped me in that moment were the same people who had warned me so long ago. They did not abandon me; they were ready to help when help was needed.”
Today, she’s in a healthy marriage with children and grandchildren. She’s enjoyed a successful career and is, overall, “living a very happy life.”
“My past does not define me. I am no longer a victim,” she wrote. “If you are in an abusive relationship and see no way out, remember my story. Continue to amass your strength. Remember who your helpers are. When the time comes, you will instinctively know it. And you will harness all of that energy, all of that courage, enlist the help of those who love you, and you will find your way into a new life.
“Take courage. Be strong. I survived, and so can you.”
McGuire said organizations like SOS are important because they can help survivors see the way out when it feels like there is none. He also wants to see conversations shift a bit in order to reach more perpetrators of abuse.
“We’ve got to address the root cause,” he said. “Whoever you are, male or female, adult or young, if you are abusing somebody, if you are hurting them, if you are bullying them, stop. Just stop. You don’t have to do it. No matter how angry you are, no matter how hurt you have been in your life, you don’t have to do it. There is help for all of us.”
McGuire said he would like to challenge everyone in the community — who can afford it — to donate at least $5 to SOS.
“That’s includes everyone. Those who are hurt, who are broken,” he said. “And those who are doing the hurting.”
SOS Community Relations Coordinator Cara Codney said the organization loves when people reach out to tell their stories.
“It gives people, who are maybe in a bad situation, hope,” she said. “That’s a big part of SOS Strong. It’s awareness that we want to reach everybody that we can. Anytime we can find a way to connect with someone who’s in a bad situation, maybe they’ll find a way to reach out to us.”
The SOS Strong campaign continues through July 20.
Donations can be made through the website at soskansas.com/sos-strong or through Venmo to @SOS-CVEC. Donations can also be given directly to the ambassadors: Aaron Armitage, Larry Bess, JD Chanley, Jeremy Dorsey, Tracy Edwards, Brogy Giesen, Marcial Hernandez, Jason Hoelting, Tom Johnson, Brian Jones, Mic McGuire, Kory Mitchell, Joe Reed, Nik Roth, and Rolland Trahoon.
Upcoming SOS Strong events include: July 1: Ambassador Marcial Hernandez – Blackstone Griddle Raffle Ends. Tickets 1 for $10, 3 for $20. Contact Marcial Hernandez to purchase: 620-718-4995 July 7: Ambassador Joe Reed – Food sales fundraiser during First Friday at Mulready’s Pub. July 7: Ambassador JD Chanley – Homemade ice cream and desserts during First Friday at St. Andrew’s Church July 14: Ambassador Tracy Edwards – Cornhole Tournament July 18 at 7 p.m.: Ambassador Mic McGuire — Simply Offering Song benefit concert at Lyon County History Center. Featuring Sarah Bays, Melinda Groves, Mic McGuire, and Abby Worley
