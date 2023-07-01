Inspired by the story of a fellow survivor of sexual violence, an anonymous donor has gifted $10,000 in honor of Mic’s Kids as part of the SOS Strong campaign.

In a letter provided to The Emporia Gazette, the donor said she resonated with SOS Strong Ambassador Mic McGuire’s own story of survival. McGuire has long been open about his abuse when he was a child growing up in Emporia.

