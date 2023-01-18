OLPE — It wasn’t much of a contest Tuesday evening as the Olpe High School girls soundly defeated Marais des Cygnes Valley High School, 60-39, extending their record to 9-3.
An Eagle victory was a foregone conclusion one minute into the third quarter. Olpe had amassed a 30-point lead, and the Lady Trojans weren’t going to seriously threaten it. The fourth quarter became a formality.
Junior guard Kadey Robert was tenacious on defense and a force offensively, converting steals into points and finding openings in the paint for easy baskets. She also paired well with freshman Lilly Skalsky to effect a potent assist-score paradigm. Robert led the scoring with 24 points, and Skalsky, along with Ava Clark, each contributed 11 points. Freshman Akyra Traver scored 15 points for McDV.
The Olpe High School boys KO’d Marais des Cygnes Valley High School Tuesday, 83-20, moving to 12-0.
Olpe dominated from the outset against a mismatched Marais des Cygnes Valley squad. The Eagles immediately embarked on a 17-0 run before the Trojans could secure a bucket. But any semblance of competition soon dissolved into a cringeworthy blowout. The score was 39-4 at the conclusion of the first period, and the writing was on the wall for this contest.
The remainder of the game was akin to practice or scrimmage as Olpe head coach Chris Schmidt began subbing early. But credit McDV for battling to the end in a game that was 54-9 with 30 seconds left to play in the first half, and where the outcome had been decided by the end of the first quarter.
Twelve players scored for the Eagles, led by offensive threat Truman Bailey, who registered 16 points. Blake Skalsky and Andon Temeyer also reached double digits, scoring 11 points each.
