WICHITA – The Emporia State women’s basketball team rebounded from back-to-back losses with a 71-57 win at Newman Wednesday to pick up its first MIAA victory of the year.
The Hornets (6-3, 1-2 MIAA) and the Jets (2-7, 0-3 MIAA) played each other close in the first half, trading leads back and forth three times before Emporia State pulled out to a 25-21 advantage at intermission.
In the third quarter, the Hornets shot 70% (12 of 17) from the field and outscored Newman 30-11 to set themselves up with a decisive 55-32 lead as they headed to the fourth. The Jets battled back, outscoring Emporia State 25-16 in the final period, but their comeback effort came up short.
Tre’Zure Jobe scored 24 to lead the Hornets while Karsen Schultz and Kali Martin each added 11. The Hornets shot 40.6% (26 of 64) from the field in the game. While they were outshot by the Jets, who hit 49% (25 of 51) of their attempts, the Hornets pulled down 15 offensive rebounds leading to 19 second-chance points.
Jobe and Martin both had five assists apiece.
Britney Ho scored 17, Tiffany Dortland scored 12 and Faith Mason-Vestal scored 10 for Newman.
Emporia State will get back to action at Central Oklahoma at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Bronchos (5-3, 1-1 MIAA) host Washburn on Thursday before the Hornets come to town.
