The Lyon County Commission had a full agenda Thursday at its action session, hearing a public health update.
Medical Support Manager Melissa Smith and Renee Hively, CEO of Flint Hills Community Health Center were among the public health officials to give the report. Dr. Ladun Oyenuga was not present at the meeting.
Smith said there were 25 cases of the delta variant out of 38 cases.
Hively said vaccination rates are slowly increasing, according to reports, at 1%.
As of Wednesday, 13,212 first doses have been administered in Lyon county, second doses are at 10,338.
“When I looked at those numbers compared to the state of Kansas, we’re pretty close to where the state of Kansas is as first and second dose vaccinations,” Hively said.
People that are eligible to be vaccinated, age 18 and older, is at almost 57% fully vaccinated.
As far as breakthrough cases, or those who acquire COVID-19 who are vaccinated, are seeing less severe symptoms, Hively said.
Hively said they have not identified specific hot spots.
“We’ve had a couple of clusters do to camps or gatherings, but no specific areas we’ve identified as a hotspot,” Smith said.
Commissioner Scott Briggs asked about the vaccine booster shot.
Hively said there is still not enough information to determine a booster dose. There was some discussion about charging for the vaccine. All vaccinations at the community health center will charge administration fees to insurance companies, whereas fees are not charged at vaccination clinics. All of the pharmacies will charge as well.
“We offer incentives for them to come in and get vaccinated, yet we charge an administration fee if they come in on their own to get it,” Briggs said.
Hively said that while the insurance company is charged, the person will not see a bill.
As far as clinics being scheduled, Smith said the clinic will put out a survey to the public, possibly at the Emporia State University block party, or focusing on smaller clinics.
Also on the agenda was Empower House Ministries.
Empower House Ministries pastor Melissa Landis said the organization is in the process of establishing a recovery residence for female addicts in Emporia. It works to provide a stable housing and empowering environment. The second part is teaching life skills.
Landis told three stories of women with drug addictions who could benefit from a recovery residence for women, one woman who turned to jail because she did not have stable housing.
Life skills address cooking, healthy relationships and job search.
Landis said their budget is $419,000 that includes the purchase of a building and building renovations. The organization would also collect rent once the women are on their feet again.
The group has acquired $118,000 of the funds from a variety of corporate and private foundations. Grant funding is in the amount of $100,000, specially for building renovations.
“We have had several clients who could have benefited from a home like this,” said Gayle Taylor, executive director of Therapy Solutions LLC.
Taylor said some clients do not feel safe in their homes, and feel like they have nowhere else to go.
“We need help getting off the ground,” she said. This includes money for a down payment. The home could possibly serve residents in Coffey county. “Once we get the down payment, we will be able to start serving women.”
Taylor said the group could get funding from the special alcohol fund they may be eligible for. There was some discussion about finding out whether that is a possibility.
As far as housing, Briggs recommended talking to the city.
“Possibly that might serve your needs as far as facility,” he said.
The commission approved a Tek84 body scanner for the jail, not to exceed $147,000, from the sales tax fund.
Lyon County Sheriff Jeff Cope said the department has traveled to Johnson county to see how the body scanner works. The scanner catches contraband in body cavities- including batteries and weapons. The staff no longer have to do body searches. The agreement includes a two year warranty and two years of training for staff.
Cope said the scanner takes a picture of the person’s face, and does body scanning in four seconds. In comparison, a strip search could take 15 minutes.
“A lot of our contraband comes in through inmates who know they are coming to jail,” he said. “So they have the opportunity to hide that in places they know we can’t feel.”
The commission also approved a resolution extending the boundary of the City of Emporia to include 600 Road 180, in the area of 18th and Americus Road, for Evergy’s new headquarters. The land, at 20 acres, is within 300-400 feet from the city. Evergy is planning on using the entire 20 acres for its campus. The property would be used for utilities — water and sewer — for the City of Emporia.
Planning and Zoning specialist Joe Foster returned this week with the request for annexation.
“I have revised the resolution to show that this is in compliance with local and state statute, and it will not hinder or prevent the growth and development of the area,” he said. “This is a good project for our community as well. It will take the traffic of heavy equipment off the city streets.”
County attorney Marc Goodman said the new resolution complied with state statute, and will not require petitions or a public hearing.
Commissioner Rollie Martin asked Foster if he’d had much inquiry from business owners or land owners around the property.
Foster said there were public hearings back in 2019 during the platting and rezoning. Their main concern was road improvements, he said.
The commission also:
- Approved the Kansas Department of Transportation agreement for a bridge re-deck project for the KDOT Cost Share program, saving the county $400,000.
- Approved the KDOC juvenile budget adjustment for Fiscal Year 2021 for $5,145
- Approved a signing a 5-year cycle recertification application for the Consumer Rating System. This includes 91,000 acres plus 10,000 more acres from the dissolved Metropolitan Planning Area, saving $490,000 per year.
