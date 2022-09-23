District matchups dot area teams’ schedules tonight as wins and losses become even more meaningful. This is the time for teams to begin righting the wayward ship or adding an exclamation point to September successes.
Friday’s lineup comprises a couple of matchups that could be decided on fourth-quarter execution or big plays, and a few could be one-half blowouts.
Olpe (1-2) vs. Pleasanton (3-0)
Olpe High School faces Pleasanton High School at home tonight. Don’t let the records fool you. Pleasanton’s wins have come against winless teams. Olpe fell to 3A Topeka-Hayden (21-7) in week one, 3A Bishop Ward (16-13) in week two and topped 2A Osage City (20-12) last week. They should be well-prepared for this contest.
Northern Heights (0-3) vs. Jayhawk Linn (3-0)
Northern Heights High School meets Jayhawk Linn High School away in a matchup of undefeated versus winless. Jayhawk Linn has outscored its opponents 132-14 this season. But like Pleasanton, the Jayhawks’ victories were against teams with losing records. Perhaps, this is the win the Wildcats have been searching for.
Chase County (3-0) vs. Burlingame (3-0)
A home game against undefeated Burlingame High School seems to be the matchup of the week. The Bearcats could present a couple of challenges. The Bulldogs will have to contend with Burlingame’s mobile quarterback Colby Middleton and wideback Dane Winters. Both players had big games against area teams, Lebo and Hartford. Chase County kept it on the ground last week, amassing 299 total yards, but only attempted two passes. The Bearcats’ defense held Lebo to 55 total rushing yards two weeks ago. (Lebo gained nearly 200 yards on the ground against Madison last week.) This one should be a battle.
Madison (2-1) vs. Maranatha Christian Academy (0-3)
The Bulldogs play Maranatha Christian Academy away, after a close loss to Lebo last Friday. They look to get back on a winning track, while Maranatha Christian Academy — winless in 2022 — managed to put 48 points on the board against Doniphan West last Friday, possibly indicating their offense is starting to gel.
Lebo (1-2) vs. St. Paul (2-1)
Lebo High School is riding high after taking down Madison at its homecoming. It was the first win of the season for the Wolves, who played a sound week-three game. Especially the defense who held explosive offensive specialist Bryson Turner to 15 yards on 14 carries. St. Paul routed Yates Center High School last Friday, 66-18.
Hartford (0-3) vs. Crest (2-1)
Hartford High School is still seeking its first win of 2022, facing Crest High School in a week-four contest at home. Crest lost to Chase County in week two, 70-54, but is averaging nearly 55 points per game.
