Billy Ross Jr.

Billy Ross Jr. had a career-high 152 rushing yards and totaled 205 all-purpose yards in the Hornets win over Lincoln on Saturday.

The Emporia State football team used a 35-7 run to record its sixth straight victory, 35-24 over Lincoln in Jefferson City, Mo. on Saturday.

The Hornets like to get off to fast starts offensively, but credit goes to Lincoln for taking 8:29 off the clock after receiving the opening kickoff and converting a 34-yard field goal to jump out to an early 3-0 lead.

