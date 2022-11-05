The Emporia State football team used a 35-7 run to record its sixth straight victory, 35-24 over Lincoln in Jefferson City, Mo. on Saturday.
The Hornets like to get off to fast starts offensively, but credit goes to Lincoln for taking 8:29 off the clock after receiving the opening kickoff and converting a 34-yard field goal to jump out to an early 3-0 lead.
“We didn’t get off to the start that we wanted to,” head coach Garin Higgins said. “They took the opening kickoff, took time off the clock and went down and put points on the board.”
Once the Hornet offense was able to get on the field, Braden Gleason connected with Jaylen Varner on a 58-yard score to go up 7-3. Midway through the second quarter, Billy Ross Jr. ran it in from three yards out to cap a four-play, 51-yard drive to go up 13-3.
Lincoln answered back on its next possession as Zamar Brake hit Aderias Ealy for an 85-yard touchdown with 8:33 in the half. Then, something uncharacteristic for the Emporia State offense happened on its next two drives: interceptions.
Gleason had thrown just one interception all season coming into this game but had three on Saturday. Fortunately, the Hornet defense was able to keep the Blue Tigers off the board both times, and Gleason did connect with Cole Schumacher on a six-yard score with 44 seconds left to take a 21-10 lead into the half. But Higgins wasn’t happy with turning the football over.
“We had turnovers offensively, which is something we haven't done all year,” Higgins said. “I thought we played better in the third quarter on both sides of the football, but I'm just glad to get that game over with and move on.”
Gleason threw his third touchdown of the game to Tommy Zimmerman early in the third quarter and, after forcing Lincoln to punt, threw a 12-yard score to Tyler Kahmann to extend the ESU lead to 35-10 with 3:55 in the quarter.
Most of Emporia State’s starters came out of the game for the fourth quarter, when Lincoln added a pair of touchdowns on a 13-yarder from Brake to Ealy with 7:42 left and a one-yard rush by LaMarco Yates with 1:11 left.
Gleason was 27-of-36 for 317 yards with four touchdowns and three interceptions. Ross had a career-high 152 yards on 26 carries with a touchdown and a two-point conversion. He added 32 receiving yards and 21 yards on a punt return for 205 all-purpose yards. Jaylen Varner and Dexton Swinehart each led the Hornet receivers with five catches for 78 yards, with Varner hauling in a touchdown.
The stage is now set for what should be a matchup between two ranked teams with 8-2 records against Northwest Missouri State in the regular season finale. Kickoff from Welch Stadium is set for 1 p.m.
Higgins hopes his guys will turn the page and be ready for their next challenge.
“Hopefully, the message was established after the game,” Higgins said. “The one thing about this group is I am proud of this team. We started off 2-2 and our backs were against the wall and then to win six in a row in this league is tough. I just wish we’d have played better today, but we didn't. We've talked all week about there’s a standard in place now with our football program and how we play, and we didn’t reach that standard today.”
