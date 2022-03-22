Gnocchi is a treat for me. Fluffly little potato pillows in a red sauce, olive oil or a cheese sauce, they are rarely on mid-western menus and even more rarely made at home.
When I saw this recipe in Food & Wine magazine — Seared Gnocchi with Sage and Brown Butter — I saw two challenges. First was to practice browning butter and second was to make a batch of gnocchi for my own self.
This recipe added butternut squash to the potato mix, too. How fun is that? Although I saw it in Food & Wine, this recipe is from Bon Appetit and by famous chef and part-time Kansas Citian Lidia Bastianich. Why, Lidia’s in the Crossroads District is my go-to place for gnocchi! I decided this recipe was worth the risk.
Let’s talk about browning the butter first. I interject my “pearls of gnocchi experience” into the recipe below.
Why would you brown butter in the first place? As Emeril Lagasse would say: “What’s that butter ever done to you?” Well, it is an enhancement. Butter is actually raw, you know. Browning it releases a nutty flavor, called by the French “hazelnut butter (beurre noisette)” and it adds richness to the sauce for whatever you are making.
It is simple to do if you pay attention. This is how Martha Stewart does it: “Melt butter in a heavy-bottomed saucepan over medium-high. When it boils, reduce heat to medium, then simmer until foamy.
“Continue cooking, stirring occasionally and scraping bottom of pan, until the foam subsides, the butter turns golden brown with a nutty aroma, and the milk solids separate into brown specks that sink to bottom, about two to seven minutes (depending on amount of butter used).
“Remove from heat and immediately transfer to a heatproof bowl unless otherwise noted in recipe (your butter may burn if left in the hot pan).”
When I saw the brown bits appear I panicked and thought I was burning it. No: when you burn it, you’ll know! However, those brown bits are your warning system, once you see them it’s time to take action.
The browned butter along with fresh sage is what takes these special gnocchi to the next level. Try it! Let’s get cooking.
V V V
Pan-Seared Butternut Gnocchi with Browned-Butter Sage Sauce
1 1-pound butternut squash
1 Tablespoon olive oil
1 - 2 russet potatoes (about 14 ounces), peeled, quartered
3/4 cup finely grated Parmesan cheese, divided
1 large egg, beaten
1 1/2 teaspoons freshly grated nutmeg
1 teaspoon salt
1 3/4 cups (or more) all-purpose flour
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter
2 Tablespoons chopped fresh sage
Additional grated Parmesan cheese
First, you cook the vegetables and then prepare them for making the dough. You can do this ahead of time. The vegetables will need to be pressed with paper towels afterward to make sure as much moisture as possible is removed.
Lidia’s recipe: “Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Cut squash lengthwise in half; discard seeds. Place squash halves, cut side up, on baking sheet and brush with oil.
“Roast until squash is very tender when pierced with skewer and browned in spots, about 1 1/2 hours. Cool slightly.
“Scoop flesh from squash into processor; puree until smooth. Transfer to medium saucepan; stir constantly over medium heat until juices evaporate and puree thickens, about 5 minutes. Cool. Measure 1 cup (packed) squash puree (reserve remaining squash for another use).”
I actually scooped the squash into a bowl and used the potato ricer to break it up. I covered the bowl with a clean tea towel and let it absorb the steam as the squash cooled.
Then, I turned the squash out onto one half of another clean, cotton tea towel and folded the other half over it to get even more moisture.
Back to Chef Bastianich: “Meanwhile, cook potatoes in medium saucepan of boiling salted water until very tender, about 20 minutes. Drain.
“While potato is warm, press through potato ricer into medium bowl; cool completely. Measure 2 cups (loosely packed) riced potato (reserve remaining potato for another use).”
Here again I turned the mashed potatoes out onto half a towel, folded over and let the cotton do its work.
Lidia: “Mix squash, potato, 1/2 cup Parmesan, egg, nutmeg, and salt in large bowl. Gradually add 1 3/4 cups flour, kneading gently into mixture in bowl until dough holds together and is almost smooth. If dough is very sticky, add more flour by tablespoonfuls.
“Turn dough out onto floured surface; knead gently but briefly just until smooth. Divide dough into 8 equal pieces.”
This dough is very sticky. Just keep working with it. I kept a spatula handy to either shape the sides of the dough ball or scrape the accumulation off my hands and back onto the ball. It’s messy, but worth it.
Lidia: “Line 2 large, rimmed baking sheets with parchment. Sprinkle parchment lightly with flour. Working with 1 dough piece at a time, roll dough out on floured surface to about 1/2-inch-thick rope.
“Cut rope crosswise into 3/4-inch pieces. Working with 1 piece at a time, roll gnocchi along back of fork tines dipped in flour, making ridges on 1 side. Transfer gnocchi to baking sheets. Repeat with remaining dough. Cover loosely with plastic wrap and chill at least 1 hour. DO AHEAD Can be made 6 hours ahead. Keep chilled.”
I have to say that at this point I realized I was making food for ten, not two. I determined then and there to freeze up a bunch for later meals. Since I had so much to prepare, I skipped the fork part (although it does create the traditional gnocchi ridges) and left my gnocchi smooth.
I was getting a little tired but forced myself to stay in the 3/4-inch range. If you make them bigger, they won’t cook all the way through and nobody likes undercooked dough.
The gnocchi are going to be boiled first, then pan-seared for the final dish. After you boil them, you can lay them out on paper towels to dry slightly, transfer to waxed paper on a baking sheet and put them in the freezer. Once frozen, bag them up in smaller serving sizes and use within six months. Gnocchi make stellar “mac’n’cheese” dishes.
Back to Bastianich: “Working in 2 batches, cook gnocchi in large pot of boiling salted water until very tender, 15 - 17 minutes (gnocchi will float to surface but may come to surface before being fully cooked). Using slotted spoon, transfer gnocchi to same parchment-lined baking sheets. Cool. DO AHEAD Can be made 8 hours ahead. Cover loosely and chill.”
When you do your first few gnocchi in the boiling water, take out the first one to float and cut it in half to see whether it’s done all the way. Then test another. It won’t take long until you can kind of “see” that the gnocchi is done.
Also, I used a spider — like a shallow wire basket on a handle — to help the hot water drain right back into the pot instead of travelling with the gnocchi to the baking sheet. And I used paper towels instead of parchment paper
Now it is time to make the meal. If you don’t have fresh sage at home, check the produce section of the store. It is usually there and ready to go. Fresh is best!
This goes fast, so have your serving dishes ready and whatever else you might want. Like a rustic loaf and a chilled white wine.
Lidia: “Cook butter in heavy large skillet over medium heat just until golden, stirring often, 3 to 4 minutes. Add sage; stir 1 minute.
“Add gnocchi; cook until heated through and coated with butter, 5 to 7 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer to bowl. Sprinkle with 1/4 cup Parmesan. Serve with additional Parmesan.”
I was full after 12 gnocchi, if you need a serving size to aim for. This is a vegetarian dish, but no one is going to complain if you add pre-cooked protein such as shrimp or chicken, or use the gnocchi as a side dish to a roast.
LAGNIAPPE
As a curious person who has studied Italian, I had to look it up. Yes, “gnoccho” is the singular version of “gnocchi.” It also means something like “dim-wit” or “block-head.” If you were wondering, it is pronounced “NYO-kee,” or as Lucy Van Pelt might say, “Charlie Brown, tu gnoccho!”
