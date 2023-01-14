“A soft place to land.”
That’s what Emily Yell describes as the idea behind Bloom House Youth Services, the nonprofit youth shelter serving homeless, runaway and in-need youth in Emporia and the surrounding areas. A year into its operation, Bloom House has served dozens of children in the community, providing them with exactly that — a soft place to land.
While Bloom House officially opened its doors on Jan. 1, 2022, its inception happened long before.
It all came down to a conversation Yell and director Clara Corn had, while Corn was venting about the lack of youth services in the community.
“In the span of a month, three different teenagers had come to Plumb Place, where I worked at the time,” Corn said.
As Plumb Place was only for adult women over the age of 18, Corn was unable to help them.
“It was just tough, and I was really frustrated,” Corn said. “Because when I went searching for where to help them, where to send them, I got nowhere.”
So, Corn turned to Yell, who she vented to about the situation.
“She said ‘Well, why don’t you open it’ and I said ‘Well, you have to do it with me,’ and then we gathered up all the people with like-minded frustration into our board and that is why we did it,” Corn summarized.
When Bloom House opened on New Year’s Day last year, it became a safe haven for dozens of youth throughout the community, providing everything from case management services, access to food, hygiene products, bathrooms, laundry, shelter and more.
While Bloom House is a safe place for homeless or runaway youth, Corn said the organization’s goal is to help mitigate whatever is going on in a youth’s life before that happens.
“If you haven’t run away, we want to help you not run away,” Corn said. “If you’re not homeless yet, we want to help you not become homeless.”
Bloom House accomplishes this in many ways, including offering a drop-in center, weekly activities and more.
“If a kid is thinking about running away, maybe the parents are fighting or they just got into a fistfight with a sibling and it’s just going to escalate, and they take off. They’re not running away, they just need to get away for a while,” Corn said.
For those children, Bloom House can become a haven. Corn said staff at Bloom House encourage children to inform their family members about where they will be instead of simply leaving. Then, once the youth reaches Bloom House, they can take the time they need to take a breath and calm down.
“If they have a place where they can say, ‘Hey, I’m going to go to Bloom House and calm down,’ then they can come in and use our drop-in center and just chill and then things don’t escalate,” Corn said.
Additionally, Bloom House can also help youth get basic needs met, such as food or hygiene supplies from the free pantries, electricity, water and more. Corn said they have seen many youths utilize the services, especially the shower and laundry services and free pantries
In the first year, Bloom House has served 554 meals to youth and their families, had 104 visits to the food pantry, 22 to the hygiene closet, 76 to use the clothing closet and washed 42 loads of laundry for local youth.
“They can do laundry at Bloom House, they can take a shower, they can just study there, use the internet, access online classes … they can do their homework and turn it in and come to the events,” Corn said. “They have a place they can go to for all of that stuff … If your family is really penny-pinching to keep the roof over your head, you don’t have the money to go get tampons or shampoo and conditioner sometimes.”
In addition to shelter and basic needs services, Bloom House also strives to be a resource for local youth, providing tutoring, trauma-informed art therapy and fun activities.
Every week, Bloom House offers Taco Tuesday Tutoring/Take Charge Tuesday services, where youth can get help with school work or goal planning; Grief Group/Wellness Wednesdays, where youth can participate in art therapy and grief group therapy followed by uplifting wellness activities and fun; INK Creative Thursday, where youth can participate in creative writing and art activities; Game Night Fridays, where youth can just have fun with planned games and activities; and Dungeon and Dragons Saturdays, where youth can meet every other Saturday to take part in Bloom House’s D&D campaign. All events also feature a free meal or snacks for youth that attend.
While Corn admits the events are slow-acting, she believes they are the best way to do outreach.
“Youth that go to them will tell their friends,” Corn explained. “ … I really foresee all of these events growing.”
So far, Bloom House has had 449 visits to all of the events throughout the first year, as well had handled 185 visits to the drop-in center.
According to Corn, an organization like Bloom House can make a big impact on youths’ lives.
“We’ve had one youth tell us that Bloom House is the only place in their life that was good for their mental health, and they were coming to every event, so they were getting a lot of it and coming to the drop-in center when they needed to to get away from other stressors,” Corn said.
Staff at Bloom House have also seen growth in family reconciliation, including in families where youth have been kicked out of the home.
“So often, kids who are either currently running away or thinking about running away, there’s a reason. They don’t do that for fun. Or if they have been kicked out and they become homeless and the family has split up into the different shelters … it’s a bad situation and they are often feeling despair, hopelessness, uncomfortable,” Corn said. “If they have been homeless on the streets double that to physically uncomfortable. So we want to be a really soft place to land.”
Shelter services at Bloom House allow youth to stay up to 21 days, but there is no limit on the amount of times youth can use the shelter services. In the first year, Bloom House saw 14 total youth shelter visits, all ending with family reconciliation or alternative safe shelter.
“It’s not just a one-time thing. We are here if it happens again or if something else happens, then they know they can come back,” Corn said. “We don’t have a dogma or a creed that they have to abide by. We are totally open to everyone. The only rules are to respect each other, be kind to each other and respect the space.”
But such a big undertaking requires more than Corn can accomplish herself. Staff, interns and volunteers help maintain the activities, services, environment and 24/7 nature of the house.
Bloom House has five staff members, all of whom help keep the various functions of Bloom House going, including its project manager Yell, art therapist Carolee Conway and case managers Kaela Castonguay and Tiffany Villa and its director, Corn.
“They are great. Each of them has really particular, unique skill sets that all work together phenomenally,” Corn said. “I could not do any of this without my incredible staff and board team. Couldn’t do it.”
Bloom House also welcomes many volunteers and interns to their ranks. Corn said, right now, the organization is in dire need of overnight volunteers.
“We’re juggling it between the staff, and we also work during the day. We are extremely tired,” Corn said with a laugh.
Bloom House can also be a good way for college students to fulfill their internship hours. Anyone interested in volunteering can reach Bloom House at bloomhouseks@gmail.com, by calling 620-208-1199 or on any social media.
“It has been a really rewarding year,” Corn summarized. “We have had so much wonderful support from the community. It’s phenomenal.”
