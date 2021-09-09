Preliminary hearings set for today for two women who were arrested in connection to a hit and run crash involving a bicyclist and kidnapping were continued to September 22, at 9:30 at the request of the defense.
Analysa Tamez, 26, and Mariah Lopez, 27, both of Emporia were arrested on Aug. 6.
Tamez is charged with seven counts, including aggravated battery, failure to stop at an accident, kidnapping, criminal restraint, intimidation of a witness, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, possession of marijuana and possession with the intent to use drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.
The crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on the night of August 2, near the intersection of E. 9th Ave. and East St. The vehicle allegedly struck 26 year old bicyclist, Christan Jenkins, of Emporia, who was eastbound on 9th Avenue at the time of the crash. After the crash, Tamez and Lopez are suspected to have put Jenkins in the back of the vehicle and drove around Emporia for approximately 30 minutes before letting her out near her home, according to police reports.
Jenkins’ injuries consisted of broken teeth and significant facial injuries.
