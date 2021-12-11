EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …
Everyone involved with the Red Stocking Breakfast, from the Kansas Children’s Service League to the volunteers to everyone who attended. Thanks for taking time out of your lives to give to the families in our community. The breakfast benefitted KCSL’s Healthy Families program, which supports new parents during those wild days, weeks and months after having a baby.
All who have donated to toy drives or any other holiday donation drives. The holidays can be a difficult time for a lot of families, whether financially or emotionally, and it’s great to know that we have a community that steps up to take care of its own. If you are able and you haven’t already, I encourage you to find a way that works for you to take care of your fellow human.
Emmy Parks, who put together this year’s Jolabokaflod — basically a white elephant book exchange — at Mulready’s after it had to be canceled in 2020. As a bookish individual myself, I think that any event that gives people the opportunity to expand their reading horizons and share that love with others is well worth a pat on the back.
Former city manager Mark McAnarney, who hopefully had the chance to kick up his feet and relax in his first week of retirement. Thanks for everything you did for the city during your years of service — and for chatting about college sports with me during executive sessions at city commission meetings.
The USD 253 Emporia Public Schools Board of Education, for having the humility to acknowledge that a previous decision it made about switching to trimesters hadn’t worked and correcting it. The ability to reflect on past decisions and make changes when necessary is very difficult to do, particularly as a public figure, but I commend you for doing so.
Zach DeLoach
Reporter
