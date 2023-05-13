LEBO — Lebo High School girls’ sports have a proven track record of excellence. Volleyball and basketball immediately stand out, as well as some individual track and field performances. But softball doesn’t readily appear in the mindscape. However, that is changing.
The Lady Wolfdogs were recently crowned Lyon County League co-champions for the first time in program history.
“It’s just been a fun season,” said Lebo-Waverly head coach Jim Jones. “It really started last year with increasing by five wins, and this year we’re two wins above last year’s total and looking for more.”
The Ladydogs concluded their regular season with a sweep of Chase County and an overall record of 11-9. Jones is optimistic about the postseason, which begins on Monday, May 15 against Marion in Central Heights.
“To be honest with you, I’m not trying to be overconfident…but we’re not counting ourselves out of having a shot of surprising somebody…and cashing that state ticket,” Jones said.
The second-year coach said the postseason road will be a challenge. And his program will probably open up as a five-seed, facing a formidable opponent. But Jones believes his squad is up to the task.
“Since we played a lot of the bigger schools, some of these other ones didn’t, we’re hoping that kind of translates into our success,” he said. “We’ve been under pressure.”
One of those schools was Central Heights. The Lady Vikings are currently 17-1 and ranked No. 11 in the state by MaxPreps. They’re in the same regional group as Lebo-Waverly. The Ladydogs lost both of its games against Central Heights this season, but that doesn’t worry Jones.
“We honestly think we have a chance,” he said. “I mean, we already played them close once in a 4-0 game, and we stranded, I think 13 people on base. So, we had chances. We just couldn’t piece it together and I feel like we’ve gotten a lot better since then, and we’re starting to get healthy.”
The Ladydogs recently returned starter Siara Crouch who had sustained a broken finger. And Jones’ youngest daughter, Abi, who has been battling knee issues, has posted consistent innings from the circle and has found her groove at the plate. And, of course, Lebo-Waverly is getting big play from the powerhouse tandem of Brooklyn Jones and Saige Hadley.
For many small schools, fielding a roster of multi-sport athletes is the norm. It’s beneficial in developing athleticism, or kinesthetic awareness, and providing the requisite personnel, but has its drawbacks too. Especially for spring sports.
“It’s good for them,” Jones said. “But at the same time, we talk, it’s really hard because they literally get a third of the practice that they do for basketball or volleyball or football. Like having to split practices every day or be gone for a track meet this day, be gone for softball. They really don’t get the practice time. That’s the only downfall…but it puts a lot of pressure on the small school athletes.”
Despite the practice obstacles, Jones is proud of his players and the season they’ve put together thus far. In a bit of irony, the multi-sport aspect of the small-school athlete has helped Lebo-Waverly.
“I want to say it makes it easier starting out with obviously a good group…some of the youngsters that played for me growing up,” he said. “But the other ones, they’re well-rounded athletes. Obviously, with the success we had in volleyball and basketball…they’ve already got the athletic ability. You just have to start working on all the fine details. And, obviously, I believe you don’t get to that level without being coachable.”
The Ladydogs will lose some key players after the season, but Jones feels the future is in good hands. There is a mixed core of seven freshmen and sophomores who have logged numerous innings on the diamond this year.
“We’re pretty excited moving forward…and it’s not always the stat you want, but it’s nice to see we got six of the seven girls that are starting to hit home runs and really driving the ball to the gaps and stuff,” he said.
Both catchers and two of their three pitchers also return in 2024.
“Just the maturity they’ve made from the start to now, it’s starting to really show,” Jones said. “So hopefully, moving forward into the postseason next year, they’ll continue to grow, and we can pick up some more pieces and continue to build something good going here.”
