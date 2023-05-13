Lebo-Waverly softball 2023

The 2023 Lebo-Waverly softball team. (Front Row: Nicolle Bacon, Cira Plummer, Chalie Crouch, Sira Crouch, Brooklyn Jones and Abbie Shields. Back Row: Coach Jim Jones, Gracie Cameron, Sydnie Everhart, Kate Wagner, Cassidy Potter, Allison Konrade, Abi Jones, Saige Hadley and Coach Dennis Becker.)

 Courtesy Jim Jones

LEBO — Lebo High School girls’ sports have a proven track record of excellence. Volleyball and basketball immediately stand out, as well as some individual track and field performances. But softball doesn’t readily appear in the mindscape. However, that is changing.

The Lady Wolfdogs were recently crowned Lyon County League co-champions for the first time in program history.

