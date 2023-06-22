The 2023 Sports in Kansas All-State Baseball teams were recently announced, and a handful of area players made the rosters.
Only one Emporia High School player was honored as sophomore Owen Ruge was named honorable mention in Class 5A.
No local players were selected for the first team, but Lebo-Waverly Wolfdog outfielder Drew Konrade was chosen for the second team. Konrade was named to the Lyon County League All-league First Team as a freshman in 2022, displaying marked progress in 2023 with all-state recognition.
Several area players made the honorable mention cut.
The Wolfdogs’ honorable mention honorees also comprised Corey Reese, Isaac Durst and Addison Smith.
The 12-7 Chase County Bulldogs, who lost to Marion in the regional championship game, also represented. Cal Kohlmeier, Mitch Budke and Brock Griffin — who excelled on the track as well — were included as honorable mentions on the select team. Budke will suit up for the Emporia Spartans in the fall.
Northern Heights Wildcats’ star Kolden Ryberg was picked for the SIK team as well. Ryberg will take his baseball skill set to Kansas Wesleyan University next year.
Southern Lyon County players honored were Ethan Redeker and Braydon Rowler.
