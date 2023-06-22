Owen Ruge

Owen Ruge pitches against Washburn Rural on April 7.

 John Sorce/Gazette

The 2023 Sports in Kansas All-State Baseball teams were recently announced, and a handful of area players made the rosters.

Only one Emporia High School player was honored as sophomore Owen Ruge was named honorable mention in Class 5A.

