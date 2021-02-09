After more than 46 years of servicing trucks in Emporia and the surrounding area, Doug Wilson has sold his business and is transitioning into retirement.
Master’s Mechanics, located at 802 Graphic Arts Rd., was officially taken over by Hoyt Moore and Hoyt’s Truck Center on Jan. 1, 2021.
Hoyt’s Truck Center, started by Moore in 1993, is based out of Topeka. According to its website, is “the go-to source for all of your truck repairs, maintenance, parts, used truck sales, and new trailer sales.”
Long before he started Master’s Mechanics, Wilson had already decided as a young kid growing up in Strong City that he wanted to be a mechanic and never considered doing anything else.
“I remember as a preschooler saying about an old building somewhere where I grew up, ‘That’ll be my shop someday,’” he said.
During his high school years, he attended Flint Hills Vocational School — which is now Flint Hills Technical College — and then attended the vo-tech school in Beloit, emphasizing diesel mechanics in his studies.
At age 19, Wilson moved to Emporia, where there were no other truck repair options, and he established Master’s Mechanics in a shop he shared with his brother, who was also in the trucking business.
“Master’s Mechanics is spelled with an apostrophe-s and it implies just what it was supposed to mean: that God was the master and we were just the mechanics,” he said.
At first, Wilson had no interest in hiring employees and preferred instead to complete his work himself.
“When I started the business,” Wilson said, “I never wanted employees. I just thought, especially at that age, that I was in over my head [with] … the business part of things. Then as things grew on, about 10 years or eight or nine years out, well, then I had to have an employee. I just couldn’t keep up. I started adding employees as just a demand, not that I wanted to grow. As a matter of fact, I’ve always [kept] a lid on things, trying not to exceed my capabilities.”
However, as time went on, Wilson came to understand that the most important aspect of his business was the people he interacted with.
“There were three things that you needed and three things that were real important,” he said. “One of the things you needed was, you had to be able fix trucks. But the things that were [most] important were people. And the people came in two distinct deals: employees and customers. And what you really figure out is that that’s what the business really is.”
While he has appreciated all of his employees, Wilson drew special attention to Kenny Lorenz, a mechanic who has worked at Master’s Mechanic for 36 years.
“He’s an extremely important part of the business,” he said. “If the name Master’s Mechanic and Doug Wilson is well known locally, it’s no more well known than Kenny Lorenz.”
Between 1974 and 2020, changes in technologies and industry standards have affected the way operations were undertaken at Master’s Mechanics.
“When I started the business, parts inventories [for] the people I bought stuff from were all done with cards,” Wilson said. “Basically, every part had a card and it was in a file cabinet or a file system and that’s the way everything was. Now I’ve watched over the years as people converted to computers and we converted to computers, and the same with the engines and now the rest of the truck. None of that stuff was computer controlled. Today, all of it is computer controlled.
“Some areas we did real well [in adapting with changes in technology] and some areas we drug our feet. From a decades-old viewpoint, trying to take it all in, it’s pretty easy to see the areas that the technology has been a benefit, but it’s also pretty easy to see the areas that the technology has really not been.”
Wilson reiterated that the greatest joys of his time in business have been his interactions with people, both customers and employees. As for any particular lows, he said with a smirk, “I choose not to remember those.”
But Wilson knew that “everything has a time” and, when that time came for Master’s Mechanics, he decided that he would sell his business rather than simply close down shop because he did not want to leave his employees without their jobs.
“One of the decisions about selling was that someday I’m going to have to stop and if I did stop [without a new owner in place], well then, that would be to let people go,” he said. “And so, while I never wanted employees, it ends up being one of the biggest privileges of my life was to be an employer.”
When Wilson decided it was time for him to hang it up, he called Moore from and explained that he was looking to retire soon and wondered if he would be interested in expanding to Emporia.
Moore jumped on the opportunity.
“We thought it was a good opportunity,” Moore said. “Him (Wilson) and I probably hashed it out for about a year and I know we are very happy about this because this is a growing business. Doug is a huge part of the Emporia community. I don’t know that there’s a bigger historian than him. I really do admire him a lot and he’s done a great job and has been good for the community. I hope that we can continue that on.”
“I’m really thrilled we’ve sold out to Hoyt’s Truck Center in Topeka,” Wilson added. “They have a great business in Topeka and they were looking to expand, so the two fit together real well. They’re good people, so I’m tickled to death for that.”
Wilson was pleased to learn that Hoyt’s will retain all of the Master’s Mechanics employees who want to stay on. He will keep working at the shop for the next few months to help ease the transition and introduce customers to the new ownership, but quipped that “my biggest challenge is just staying out of the way.”
Customers have reacted to the news of Wilson’s retirement and Master’s Mechanics’ sale in a variety of ways.
“[Customers’ reactions have been] all the way from happy and congratulations to being mad at me,” Wilson said. “But I took them being mad at me as a compliment. … If somebody treasured your services enough to be mad that you quit, well, that is a compliment, isn’t it?”
Eventually, Master’s Mechanics will change its name to Hoyt’s Truck Center, and Wilson said that he is fine with this because “Hoyt’s have a great name” and reputation in the state.
Wilson has learned a lot over his years of doing business, but to him, the most important has been serving his fellow humans.
“My whole business idea had always been about fixing trucks, and the rest of things will take of itself as long as we did that, if we did a good job of that,” he said. “What we figured out more so is that it’s really about taking care of people, so that has been a big part of it. … We did employees like we did the customers and we really tried to always treat everybody like we wanted to be treated. We didn’t always get it done, but we tried.”
While Wilson will spend a few more weeks in the shop before he is finished, he is still uncertain how he will spend his retirement, although he has some ideas.
“I never thought about retirement, but it’s apparent to me that people are important,” he said. “That’s what my business really was, was people. So I’ll look for something to do that’s kind of a service-oriented deal to fill my spare time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.