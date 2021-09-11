John Lechliter remembers it like it was yesterday, sitting at his desk at The Emporia Gazette office on Sept. 11, 2001. Behind him, a small TV was tuned to the morning news shows as he went over content for the day, lining up dummy sheets, assignments and preparing for the daily newsroom meeting.
Patrick Kelley, who was the editorial editor at the time, remarked that they seemed to be showing old footage of the Empire State Building plane crash from July 1945.
“I turned around and I saw smoke coming from the World Trade Center,” Lechliter, the Gazette’s former executive editor, said.
At 5:45 a.m. ET that morning hijackers had passed through security in Portland, Maine, to board a flight to Boston. In Boston they connected to American Airlines Flight 11, which was headed to Los Angeles.
Flight 11 took off from Boston at 7:59 a.m. with 11 crew members, 76 passengers and five hijackers on board. Radio transmissions on the flight would unintentionally alert air traffic control to a problem on board, though the information would not be made public until the release of the 9/11 Commission Report.
“We have some planes,” said hijacker Mohammad Atta. “Just stay quiet, and you’ll be okay. We are returning to the airport.”
The Air National Guard mobilized in Massachusetts to follow the plane at 8:37 a.m. Five minutes later, at 8:42 a.m., United Airlines Flight 93 left Newark with seven crew members, 33 passengers and four hijackers on board, headed for San Francisco.
At 8:46 a.m., Flight 11 crashed into floors 93 - 99 of the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
Fourteen minutes later, a flight attendant aboard Flight 175 alerted air traffic control that the flight was being hijacked. Three minutes later at 9:03 a.m., the plane crashed into the South Tower of the World Trade Center, hitting floors 77 - 85.
An hour behind New York City, it was 8:03 a.m. in Emporia.
“So, we turned up the volume and I was watching it for about five minutes and saw the outline of a plane and then saw the huge explosion,” Lechliter said. “It was the second plane hitting the other tower and it was at that point that we knew that it was an organized attack and not just an accident, because two planes wouldn’t have been crashing into those buildings otherwise.”
Tuesday’s story plan now officially tossed aside, Lechliter said The Gazette newsroom team huddled together as the story got bigger and bigger.
“We spent the next couple of hours trying to deduce what was going on,” said Gazette Publisher Chris Walker. “John was really good at getting a game plan together, so I think even that day he packaged the wire and a local reaction to it. It’s definitely the most iconic day I remember at the office. It really was a morning where time stood still.”
Two minutes after the second plane hit the World Trade Center, a passenger on Flight 77 called her husband to tell him her flight had been hijacked. Her name was Barbara Olson. Her husband was U.S. Solicitor General Theodore Olson, who alerted federal officials. The plane crashed into the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m., killing 59 on the flight and 125 people on the ground.
“I remember being glued to the TV that was behind the group of desks where the editors were,” said Gwen Larson, former Gazette reporter. “We’re watching this and then, you know, we’re a news organization, we’re on deadline and what we always do with national stories is, how do we localize it? So, we immediately started talking about that.”
Larson went to speak to members of the Emporia Fire Department to see what they knew.
“I recall some of the firefighters either relating to me things they’ve heard from other firefighters or maybe one of them had done some training one time for these types of things, but I remember them talking to me about how fighting this fire would be different,” she said. “All morning more details are coming out. It’s not just the World Trade Center. It’s the Pentagon. It’s hijacking. It’s a plane crashing into a field in Pennsylvania. And all of this is just slowly coming out in real time.”
Sometime in the midst, President George W. Bush addressed the nation to say that “terrorism against our nation will not stand.” The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights at 9:42 a.m. The White House and U.S. Capitol were evacuated at 9:45 a.m.
At 9:59 a.m., the unthinkable happened: The South Tower collapsed in 10 seconds after burning for 56 minutes. More than 800 people in and around the building would die.
“We had about three or four meetings that morning talking about what was happening,” Lechliter said. “It was Pat Kelley, Allan Twitchell and Chris Walker and we’re meeting in the conference room and ... Ray Beals, who was the general manager, came in and told us one of the twin towers just completely collapsed and it was like someone just sticking their thumb on it and pushing it down. We just all kind of gasped at that point. We were silent while we absorbed it.”
United Airlines Flight 93 crashed into a field near Shanksville, Penn., after passengers and the crew stormed the cockpit at 10:03 a.m. Forty-four people on board died, including the four hijackers. Less than 15 minutes later the Pentagon’s outer ring collapsed.
And then, just before 10:30 a.m., the North Tower collapsed after burning for 102 minutes. More than 1,600 people were dead and the country was irrevocably changed.
“It was all sorts of different things; I think there was a rumor over an explosion in front of the Supreme Court building that turned out to be false,” Lechliter said. “And so, there was any time you have a major incident like that. There’s a lot of bad information that goes out with the reports. So it was a matter of sifting through that and then giving time and coming up with the best report we could get for that afternoon paper.”
With flights grounded, Larson headed to the Emporia Municipal Airport where some smaller airplanes were forced to land, stranding strangers in an unfamiliar city.
“There are strangers, people suddenly landing in Emporia and having to find a place to stay or a way to get on the road to where they need to be,” Larson said. “I remember going out to the Best Western out on W. Highway 50 and finding some of those people and just sitting in the lobby and talking to them about their stories.”
Former Gazette photographer David Domeland headed to Emporia State and captured images of student reactions as they watched coverage of the tragedy unfold.
Lechliter put together the front page without having photos on hand — the servers were down — and waited for the Associated Press to email the content he needed. Without knowing if he would get one, he designed the page around an image of the twin towers, smoke and flames billowing from them in the wake of the attacks.
“Sure enough, that was one of the pictures that they sent us, was that classic image,” he said. “Then we got other pictures from the Pentagon and just other views of the World Trade Center. We did our own locater graphic. I was just so proud of what we did that day. It was a total team effort and I think our coverage stood up well with metropolitan-size newspapers. ... It was just so momentous, and we’re still living in the shadow of it.”
Covering 9/11 today
“There wasn’t a ‘blame game’ like we see now,” Walker said. “It was real reporting. I really think our best reporting as a country came at that time and today we see the worst of reporting. But I was proud of the work we did and definitely, this really was a time where the whole country came together.”
Larson agreed.
“I think the biggest change that I’ve seen in 20 years is that in 2001 our readers, our listeners, our viewers still trusted us and trusted the stories we were sharing with them, and the facts that we were sharing with them,” she said. “Back then it just felt like, yes, there were always new facts coming but that happens anytime there is something of this magnitude and you’re trying to cover it in real time. But I felt like, we were all sharing the same facts.”
Today, she said, it feels like media consumers can find a new source if they don’t like the facts they are reading somewhere else.
“I don’t think I can even imagine how 9/11 would be covered today and what would be available out there,” Larson said. “I know people would be on Facebook and they would see the first person videos, but they would also see a lot of things that people would have made up.”
“It was a really different climate back then,” Lechliter said. “I think that was really before Twitter became popular, it was before Facebook, so really very little social media at that time. The internet was more of a tool more than anything else. It would have been a completely different way of going about it if we’re posting things to the website first.”
‘A unified time’
Looking back, Walker said 9/11 brought a sense of unity to the country, where everyone was coming together to find the answers. At The Gazette, it brought a renewed sense of patriotism.
“If you look in advertising, you will see a flag hanging there were the copier sits,” Walker said. “We printed that in a lot of papers, people printed those and they were hung up just to show people’s patriotism and support.”
He credited pressman Scott Thomas for the idea.
“He was very proud of that flag,” Walker said. “There’s so much patriotism in that time and I got so many comments on it. ‘Hey, thank you for printing the flag.’”
Lechliter said he hopes the country has learned something from 9/11 — to be more measured in response to those who do us harm — in the wake of the end of the U.S.’s 20-year occupation of Afghanistan.
“I think we’ve learned the hard way that it is easier to go in to a country like Afghanistan and change the government but it’s not so easy to build the nation,” he said. “We spent 20 years in Afghanistan and nothing good came of it. We helped a lot of people for awhile and now we’re leaving a situation that’s about as bad as when we invaded. To me, that’s America’s lesson in that.”
