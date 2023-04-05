SOS is celebrating the results of their spring fundraising season which included Heroes for Hope and Hope-A Palooza.

Through the two campaigns, the organization received a combined total of $98,136.70, all of which will be used to support SOS services. With a decrease in grant funding expected for the coming year, the funds raised in these events are more important than ever and will be used to fill in the gaps not met by the reduced funding.

