SOS is celebrating the results of their spring fundraising season which included Heroes for Hope and Hope-A Palooza.
Through the two campaigns, the organization received a combined total of $98,136.70, all of which will be used to support SOS services. With a decrease in grant funding expected for the coming year, the funds raised in these events are more important than ever and will be used to fill in the gaps not met by the reduced funding.
This was the 10th year for Hope-A-Palooza, SOS’s annual fundraiser and this year’s event brought in a record $57,885. The evening had the festive theme Under the Big Top and included dinner, an awards ceremony, and a live auction that included spirited bidding on a variety of exciting items.
In addition to recognizing Honorary Chairs Rick and Colleen Mitchell, the following community members were recognized for their contributions to SOS:
Agency Partner of the Year – Diana Moore, SANE Program, Newman Regional Health Volunteer of the Year – Rochelle Rowley
CASA Volunteers of the Year – Ron and Joan Kloppenberg
Donor of the Year – Mitchell-Markowitz Construction
Legacy Award – Jane Reeble
Heroes for Hope had 20 community members working individually or in teams to spread awareness of SOS programs and to raise essential funds. The Heroes shared information about SOS services and met their fundraising goals in a variety of creative ways, including benefit concerts, a game night, yoga, a painting class, a taco dinner, t-shirt sales, silent auctions, and more.
The campaign brought in $40,251.75 to support SOS, which includes a $10,000 matching grant by the E.L. and Z. Irene Hopkins Foundation. The top individual Hero was Darby Cochran-Wilson who raised $3,043.15, and the top team of Heroes was Jennifer and Natalie Martin who raised $4,044.44.
With the ongoing need for SOS services, the organization is grateful for the support of the local community to allow them to continue to help individuals in the five counties that they serve. SOS has recently expanded the options for communicating with the Helpline to include messaging via text or app, and SOS anticipates a significant increase in the number of Helpline calls due to the accessibility that this option provides.
The SOS Helpline is available 24/7 at 1-800-825-1295 or by texting SOSKS to 847411. A chat option is also available via the website at www.soskansas.com.
