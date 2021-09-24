The 48th Annual Mexican Supper hosted by Sacred Heart Catholic School is just around the corner, with the dinner set for 4:30 - 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 1 at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall.
The event will be drive-thru only with guests asked to drive north on Exchange Street from South Avenue, turn east on Second Avenue and then turn south onto Cottonwood Street to enter the drive-thru route. Guests will exit at First Avenue and Cottonwood Street.
The Mexican supper is a long-held tradition in Emporia, starting in 1973, as a way to welcome families after the closing of St. Catherine’s school. It was such a success, the supper turned into an annual event.
Chairwoman Marcie Logsdon said between 200-300 tacos were served that first year. This year, they hope to serve 3,000, but the event has served as many as 7,000-8,000.
Last year, the school raised approximately $12,000.
“Last year we sold around 900 tickets and thought that was pretty awesome,” she said. “We had to really think outside of the box for the fundraiser because typically it is a big sit down event. We were so glad people came out and supported us last year, and hope they do again this year.”
Since COVID-19, the event has scaled down in size and selling a limited number of tickets. The school’s families will prepare 500 pounds of hamburger on Wednesday. On Thursday, they will prepare the salsa and get desserts ready, which are pre-purchased.
All net proceeds benefit classrooms, students and teachers.
“In the past, these funds from Mexican supper have purchased most recently the security camera system installed last year, classroom walkie-talkies for teachers, helped to repair the cafeteria floor when it was damaged and floor cleaner,” Logsdon said.
The proceeds go toward big ticket items but also allowances for teachers, teacher appreciation, religious celebrations and field trips.
Logsdon said this year’s funds will go toward upgrading the school’s playground equipment. The current equipment is outdated and has been vandalized over the years.
Tickets are $8 per person and can be purchased online at shsemporia.org/mexian-supper or in-person at the school’s office. Tickets are also available at the event. The menu includes two soft tacos, rice, chips and fresh salsa and fresh-baked dessert of cherry pie, apple pie or brownies.
