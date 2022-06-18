The heat index registered 109 degrees Thursday afternoon when Carla Lawrence Lippoldt of Andover, stopped for water in Emporia. She had fewer than 10 miles left to make it to Olpe, the night’s stop for Biking Across Kansas 2022.
Biking Across Kansas is an annual, eight-day bicycle tour across the state of Kansas. BAK promotes health and wellness through bicycling, the history and beauty of Kansas, and the warm hospitality of Kansas towns and people. The event started in 1975 and, with the exception of 2020, has been held annually ever since. BAK is the second longest running statewide bicycle tour in the United States.
Lippoldt and about 600 other participants started the long journey of the 49th annual ride last Saturday, June 11, on the western edge of the state in Syracuse, Kansas. Carla’s husband, PK Lippoldt, is her support team, driving the route and providing food, drink, and shelter throughout the tour. He hauls their trailer and keeps her hydrated and well-fed at each day’s stop as well as exploring the sights and scenery of small-town Kansas along the way.
“I paid the highest amount in my lifetime for gasoline ($4.749 per gallon) in Syracuse. I’m just thankful I get to support Carla,” PK noted. “I drive the car and camper and give her a cold drink and cool place to land at the end of each leg of her 512-mile journey. It was 105 degrees in the shade at Garden City on the first day, but my Outback registered 122 waiting in the drive-through for frozen custard.”
Garden City marked the end of Day One for the riders, after a 55-mile ride. BAK is always routed on paved roads, using secondary state highways and county roads where possible, making every attempt to ‘take the road less traveled’. The route varies from year to year.
Carla is an experienced BAK rider, having participated in the event a number of times.
“I couldn’t have asked for a more delightful start,” Carla said. “No wind made the ride an easy one. I was thankful to be in Garden City by noon before the heat set in, and still had time to take in many sights along the way.”
Day Two was a bit more challenging. Although she got an early start, leaving at 6:30 am, Carla knew she had to keep moving to make 75 miles before the day heated up. PK met her in Dodge City for lunch, then she headed back out into the now-strong wind and rising temperatures.
“I almost threw in the towel, but then found some shade (which is hard to come by out in western Kansas), rested and cooled off, and made the last stretch. I have never been so happy to see Spearville.” she said.
Monday, June 13, was an “easy” ride of “just” 59 miles from Spearville to St. John. Although the wind was fierce, it was at the riders’ backs.
“It was super windy,” Carla said, “but it pushed us most of the way. I took time to stop and explore the sights in Kinsley. Beautiful fields of golden wheat that looks like it’s ready to be cut, but we haven’t seen many combines.”
Carla grew up on a farm just west of Pratt, graduating from Skyline High School with the class of 1978. She studied at Wichita State University and is currently an office manager in Wichita. One daughter, Megan, lives in Phoenix; the other, Kaitlyn, lives in Amsterdam.
Day Four took the riders 57 miles from St. John to Hutchinson. Participants appreciated how towns on the route rolled out the red carpet for BAK riders and support teams. Riders range in age from as young as six to over eighty years old, with a mix of beginners and experienced riders.
Carla, an accomplished quilter, recounted an “early morning stop in Stafford, where the ladies at the historical museum have an awesome quilt collection and display. We had cookies in Sylvia, lunch with a special BAK friend in Abbyville, mint tea in Partridge, pie, and a wonderfully spirited welcome into Hutchinson. It was windy but tolerable.”
While some participants enjoy fast cycling and often ride straight through each day, most riders feel that active sightseeing is the whole point of BAK and make frequent stops to enjoy the experience of rural Kansas.
Day Five, and wheat was the theme of the day. The 58-mile ride from Hutchinson to Hillsboro took riders through Hesston and Goessel, offering a little history and lots of hospitality.
“It was a very nice day,” Carla said, “and a great ride despite the strong winds. My hands were the only thing that hurt–just from holding on.”
Carla and PK were camping at the Emporia RV Park and Campground Thursday night and planned to partake in the festivities the city of Olpe is putting on for the riders, including a lavish freewill donation-based meal at Olpe High School.
Friday’s ride will take the cyclists 71 miles to Ottawa. Then a week after beginning, the tour ends on Saturday with a 47-mile ride to Louisburg and the Missouri border.
“It’s hot and windy, but we love these adventures,” the Lippoldts said. “We’re looking forward to reaching Louisburg on Saturday. We’ll be back next year.”
