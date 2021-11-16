The Emporia State men’s basketball team travels to Kansas City Wednesday to take on Rockhurst looking to bounce back from a weekend loss.
The Hornets opened their season Saturday with a 73-69 win over Southwestern Oklahoma State before falling to Arkansas Tech 77-61 on Sunday to drop to 1-1.
Tray Buchanan – a grad transfer from South Dakota State – has impressed right off the bat this season, averaging 30 points and 5.5 rebounds in his first two games as a Hornet. Last year’s leading scorer Jumah’Ri Turner is averaging 16 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
Emporia State has shot just 39.1% from the field while its opponents have shot 45.7%. The Hornets have also been outrebounded 85-47, but have forced 21 turnovers while only giving up 20 of their own.
Meanwhile, Rockhurst is 1-3 after dropping both of its games at the GLIAC-GLVC Challenge over the weekend. The Hawks fell to Davenport 77-64 on Friday and Purdue-Northwest 64-56 on Saturday.
Nick Volz leads Rockhurst in scoring with 13.8 points per game while Jake Auer averages 12.5 points per game. Mikal Gjerde averages 6.8 rebounds per game.
The Hawks have been turnover-prone this season, averaging 16.3 per game while only forcing an average of 10.3 turnovers per game out of their opponents.
The last matchup between Rockhurst and Emporia State went the Hawks’ way by a 109-100 score in double overtime on Nov. 22, 2019.
The Hornets and the Hawks will tip-off from Mason-Halpin Fieldhouse in Kansas City, Missouri, at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
