Giving Tuesday will be a day to give up driving on part of the Lyon-Chase County line. But it's only for one day.
The Lyon County Highway Department announced Tuesday that BNSF railroad needs to repair a crossing on Road A. The crossing south of U.S. 50 and north of Road 160 will be closed on Nov. 30 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
The shortest way around the closure is in eastern Chase County, using ZZ Road and 215th Road, which in Lyon County is Road 155. Lyon County drivers also can use Roads G, 150 and 147.
