The USD 253 Board of Education is set to debate the merits of a four-day school, five-day work week at its meeting Wednesday evening.
According to the agenda, the request came from Thought Box input, informal feedback and responses on the 2024-2025 calendar priorities survey and “is intended to open a conversation about the topic, knowing that there are many factors that go into making a significant change to the district's academic calendar.”
The board is also set to consider approving Capturing Kids' Hearts (CKH) training for staff at Jones Early Childhood Development Center and Emporia High School staff. According to the agenda, the district has been participating in CKH training since 2013, with Emporia Middle School and all elementary school staff already completing their training. The training would cost $182,750, with $22,900 coming from Title IIA funds and $159,850 coming from ESSER III funds.
Additionally, the board will receive a construction update on ongoing improvements to district buildings, including a presentation on the GMP (Guaranteed Maximum Price) on Riverside and Timmerman Elementary Schools improvements. Improvements on Riverside and Timmerman are estimated to cost a maximum of $3,829,006.
Other agenda items include:
An update on goals and strategies from Logan Elementary staff.
A proposed salary package for licensed professional staff.
The USD 253 Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
