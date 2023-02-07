USD 253 color

The USD 253 Board of Education is set to debate the merits of a four-day school, five-day work week at its meeting Wednesday evening.

According to the agenda, the request came from Thought Box input, informal feedback and responses on the 2024-2025 calendar priorities survey and “is intended to open a conversation about the topic, knowing that there are many factors that go into making a significant change to the district's academic calendar.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.