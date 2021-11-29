This week marks the start of “meteorological winter.” But in the Emporia area, it still will feel like fall.
In fact, Monday could get close to a record for warmth. The forecast high is 73, which is 23 degrees above normal. The National Weather Service notes the warmest November 29 on record in Emporia was 74 degrees in 1998.
Sunny days and cool nights are in the forecast for the next seven days. The only daily differences will be in the temperature. After Monday, Thursday should be warmest with a forecast high in the mid-70s. Tuesday should be the coolest day, with a high around 60.
Morning windshield scraping may not be an issue, either. Lows this week are not forecast to drop below 37.
With two days left in November, Emporia's average temperature for the month is 3.3 degrees above normal. Precipitation is likely to end well below normal, at 0.32 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.