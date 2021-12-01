LAS CRUCES, N.M. – Former Emporia State football head coach Jerry Kill was named the new head coach at New Mexico State Monday afternoon.
The Cheney native coached the Hornets during the 1999 and 2000 seasons and garnered an 11-11 record during his tenure, which places him 11th among all Emporia State head coaches in overall wins.
Following his time at Emporia State, Kill coached at Southern Illinois from 2001-2007, where he led a down-and-out program to three double-digit win seasons, including a Football Championship Subdivision semifinal appearance in 2007.
He spent 2008-2010 at Northern Illinois and went 23-16, leading the Huskies to three straight bowl appearances.
Then he made the jump to Power Five Minnesota, where he went 29-29 with three bowl appearances from 2011-2015. He was named Big Ten Coach of the Year in 2014, but he retired seven games into the 2015 season due to worsening health problems.
In 2016, Kill returned to his home state when he became the Associate Athletics Director for Administration at Kansas State and was the chief administrator for head coach Bill Snyder’s football program.
The following season, he served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Rutgers and then spent 2018 in administration at Southern Illinois.
During the 2019 football season, he served as a special assistant to Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente during the Hokies’ 8-5 Belk Bowl championship run.
Kill moved to Texas in Jan. 2020 to be a special assistant for head coach Gary Patterson at TCU. After Patterson was forced out on Oct. 31, 2021, Kill took over as the interim head coach and led the Horned Frogs to a 2-2 record – including a 30-28 win over then-No. 12 Baylor in his first game as the interim.
Kill is known in the college football world for his ability to turn around struggling programs, and New Mexico State is one of the most difficult jobs in the top subdivision of college football. The Aggies went 2-10 in 2021, leading to a parting of ways with nine-year head coach Doug Martin.
New Mexico State has had just five winning seasons since 1968. As a head coach, Kill has an overall record of 154-101.
(1) comment
Jerry Kill will die on a football field, and be happy that he spent his life doing what he loved despite all his health problems.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.