In the opening week of the season, Emporia State's Joanie Westcoat picked up her fourth career MIAA Defender of the Week award as she anchored the Hornets to allowing just one goal in their first two matches of the season against a pair of opponents that made the NCAA Tournament last season.
Westcoat has played all 90 minutes in each of the first two matches as Emporia State held Southwestern Oklahoma State to one goal in the opener before shutting out No. 21 Minnesota State in a 0-0 draw to wrap up the weekend.
