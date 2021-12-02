Olpe linebacker/offensive lineman Ted Skalsky, Madison football head coach Alex McMillian and Olpe football head coach Chris Schmidt each earned postseason honors from Sports in Kansas.
Skalsky was named to the 2021 Sports in Kansas Top 11 Team along with 10 other top football players across the state. He is also a finalist for the 1A Defensive Player of the Year award, which he won last year as well.
Schmidt and McMillian were both named Sports in Kansas Coach of the Year finalists. The winners of that award will be announced this weekend.
For more information, visit sportsinks.com.
