The Emporia High School boys tennis team hosted its final home invite of the season on Tuesday afternoon.
Mats Goerres finished third in singles. He won his first two matches 8-0, 8-5 before falling to two-time defending Class 5A state champion Russell Lokko of St. Thomas Aquinas, 8-1, in the semifinal. He then defeated second-seeded Parker Schwartz of Manhattan in the third-place match, 8-7 (2).
“The third-place match was a good learning opportunity for me,” Goerres said. “I think I played pretty well against him. I was able to take a game from him and that was my goal then we went to a tiebreak, which I won 7-2. I feel pretty good and have a lot more confidence than after the last tournament.”
Assistant coach Stephanie Loganbill was in charge on Tuesday, and she thinks Goerres is playing his best tennis down the stretch.
“I think here at the end of the season, Mats is really working hard to prove himself and prove his higher seed that he’ll hopefully receive at league and regionals,” Loganbill said.
The doubles team of Jake Simons and Carlos Bautista went 2-1 on the day to finish ninth. They lost their first match but bounced back to win both matches on the backside, 8-5 and 8-6.
Bautista credited their performance to their all-out effort.
“We played all-out today and I think that worked for us,” Bautista said. “We had a lot of emotion and have been working hard, and overall are playing confident and having fun.”
Loganbill was glad to see them bounce back after losing their first match and sweep the backside.
“Coming off a couple of tournaments over the weekend, I think they were really fired up to work hard today in this final tournament before the postseason,” Loganbill said. “They lost their first match but won the next two and that just shows they are fighters and hard workers.”
The Spartans will next compete at the Centennial League Tournament which will be held in Topeka on Monday, May 1.
