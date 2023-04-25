The Emporia High School boys tennis team hosted its final home invite of the season on Tuesday afternoon.

Mats Goerres finished third in singles. He won his first two matches 8-0, 8-5 before falling to two-time defending Class 5A state champion Russell Lokko of St. Thomas Aquinas, 8-1, in the semifinal. He then defeated second-seeded Parker Schwartz of Manhattan in the third-place match, 8-7 (2).

