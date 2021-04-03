After multiple unforeseen delays, construction of Emporia State University’s Prophet Aquatic and Outreach Center is reaching an end.
Brent Thomas, ESU’s Dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, expects that the new center should be finished and ready for occupation in late April. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for May 22.
Work on the project began in March of 2018 and was originally slated to be finished in summer 2020, but adverse weather conditions and the COVID-19 pandemic significantly slowed the process.
Because the PAROC is located in a floodplain adjacent to I-35 and right next to King Lake, the building had to be elevated six feet above the ground and was built on repurposed power poles donated by Westar Energy, which is now Evergy. The poles needed to sit idly for several weeks after being placed so they could settle appropriately.
However, during that waiting period, the Neosho River flooded, upsetting all of the settling progress the poles had made and making the terrain unsuitable for construction equipment.
“The next steps required bulldozers, heavy equipment, and they weren’t going to bring those and just tear the place to shreds doing that, so they had to wait for it to dry out,” Thomas said. “That obviously slowed progress. And then after all of that ended and we got back to work on it, it wasn’t too much longer until COVID hit.”
Most of the crews working on the PAROC had been university staff, so when ESU shut down last spring, those crew members were sent home and the project was delayed again.
Nevertheless, construction was eventually picked up once more and now the finishing touches are being put on the new building.
“I’m just very happy we’re here,” Thomas said. “It’s almost done.”
The PAROC will replace a double-wide trailer that once housed the faculty and students in the water and aquatic environment studies department for 35 years. The trailer had fallen into disrepair and seriously limited the work that could be done.
But among the many enhanced features, the new center offers direct ground-level access to equipment storage, whereas before faculty and students would have to go down a flight of stairs into a basement to reach the tools they needed. This will make it much easier for them to haul out their equipment to take into the field, thus allowing more time spent doing hands-on work as opposed to toting items back and forth.
“That’s the kind of thing that may not excite most folks but for people that actually have to do the nuts and bolts of this kind of teaching, that’s a huge plus,” Thomas said.
The main entrance to the PAROC includes a large outdoor deck area overlooking King Lake, for which Thomas foresees a variety of uses.
“Our music department came down here last week and played a little music with some instruments just to test out the sound and it works well. This will actually be a good venue to have some musical performances and things right here on the big deck,” he said. “... Some of the K-12 outreach groups, there might be different activities where we could set up the tables out here and do activities, especially things that are really dirty, really messy, which are the most fun kind of things to do.
“Then I think some of our folks in the art department, for example, have talked about using this space periodically whenever they’ve got students that are doing outdoor photography or outdoor painting or those kinds of things. They might bring students down here for those and make use of this space as well.”
Inside of the main entrance is a reception area where visitors to the center will be greeted. Thomas said that it would primarily be K-12 outreach groups using that entrance, but that the general public was invited to come inside as well.
Of interest to the general public could be the live animal exhibits just past the reception area.
“They will be focused on native species that you can find right here in Emporia, stuff that’s pretty cool, but they may be species that not everybody has seen before, even though they’re here. Unless you actually know where to look and have gone out looking for them on purpose, they’re not things you’d ever see,” Thomas said.
There is also a classroom built specifically for hosting K-12 groups, whether they are school field trips, scouting groups or something similar. The space will be equipped with high-quality technology to allow those leading the programs to engage kids in unique ways. There will also be two cameras that can stream activities directly into school classrooms as well.
“Imagine if you’ve got a group of fifth graders from a local elementary school over here and they’re doing some kind of hands-on activities here related to aquatic environments or natural resources or science of some sort, we could actually be live-streaming that with another fifth grade class in Garden City and they might be doing the same activity in their space,” Thomas said.
Thomas said the classroom space could even host an ESU faculty member who wants to teach their class in a new environment for a few sessions, alumni functions or even a small conference.
Adjacent to the classroom is a wet lab, where ESU students can work on projects that involve chemicals such as formaldehyde. The wet lab is outfitted with better ventilation and chemical safety cabinets. There will also be experimental tanks with water fed directly from King Lake, which Thomas said will create a “circulating living stream kind of environment” that will allow students and faculty to replicate experiments in a more realistic aquatic environment.
“That’s not really something we have right now,” Thomas said. “That opens the doors for our faculty and our students to do research projects that we just never had the ability to do before.”
A dry lab complements the wet lab, where non-chemical projects like microscopy work or sample-handling can be done. It also has the capacity to serve as office space for graduate and undergraduate students.
Thomas expressed particular enthusiasm for the new restrooms being installed in the PAROC.
“The old limnology lab trailer that this kind of replaces had no bathrooms, so we’re really excited about having bathrooms,” Thomas said.
Finally, there is an office dedicated specifically for the outreach and engagement coordinator, who will be responsible for working with K-12 groups in the region to develop relevant, experiential programming for kids of all ages. Thomas said that the outreach opportunities the PAROC allows are of noteworthy importance.
“I’ve never met a student or anyone who said, ‘You know, I decided to be a biologist because I did the right worksheet.’ I’ve never met that person,” he said. “Usually they have a story about what got them interested and it’s never a worksheet. Somebody got them engaged hands-on.
“My hope, our hope, as a university is, the kinds of experience that we can provide for students in our community is going to inspire some of them to become a biologist or become a scientist. If all you know about the sciences is [that] it’s hard and it’s boring, you’re not going to be a scientist. So we really to hope to convey the wonder of the world around them and what lives in their own backyard.”
Additionally, of course, the outreach programs have the potential to highlight the quality of ESU’s assets to those prospective students who might not have otherwise considered the school.
“This facility can really … make people across the state more aware of the strong program that we have here and it even adds to that strength,” Thomas said. “How many universities have a facility focused on research and outreach in aquatic environments on their campus? There are some similar facilities that have similar related functions associated with universities, but typically they’re located at a great distance from campus. This is just right here.”
