In Emporia, one good question about a bridge deserves another.
Our “Because You Asked” article on the Prairie Street bridge at Interstate 35 brought questions about the next bridge to the east, at Lincoln Street. Is exposed rebar a sign of potential trouble?
The February 19 article mentioned that every bridge in the U.S. must be inspected every two years by federal law. The Lincoln Street bridge gets its turn with state inspectors this year.
But that bridge actually has been on the Kansas Department of Transportation radar for replacement for several years. And it’s likely to be for several more.
“Lincoln Street is a ways off,” Area Engineer Steve Baalman said Thursday from Topeka.
KDOT surveyors spent several weeks studying the Lincoln Street bridge in the summer of 2020. The state said at the time that the work would “collect information needed for detailed design of the proposed improvement.”
“It’s an IKE project – preliminary engineering, which means it’s in the design stage,” Baalman said. “The goal is to be finished by March of ‘24.”
IKE refers to the “Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program,” It’s a figurative pipeline of bridges where beginning work is performed to prepare projects for construction.
“This is a two-year rolling program,” Baalman explained. “As we get two years’ worth of construction projects announced... they go in and back-fill the development pipeline behind it with two more years’ worth of development projects.”
But there’s a long list of projects waiting to enter the pipeline. While Lincoln Street is in the development stage, it’s not on the two-year calendar right now.
“We’re developing the plans. We’re figuring out what we’re going to do. We’re moving it forward,” Baalman said. “It’s being set up to be in the pool of projects at some future date.”
But not until the spring of 2024.
“If not later,” Baalman added. “It may be ‘25 or ‘26 or ‘27 before it’s chosen, if ever in this program.”
He explained that replacing the bridge will come comes down to determining which Kansas bridges are most important, as well as how to pay for the work with federal or state money.
Baalman did not data readily available on the results of the last Lincoln Street bridge inspection in 2020. He expressed concern that the numbers might be misinterpreted.
Lyon County has a couple of projects in the IKE pipeline right now.
U.S. 56 currently is being repaved from the Morris County line to the Osage County line. KDOT hopes to complete that work in July.
In addition, I-35 will be repaved and patched from the U.S. 50 interchange at mile marker 133 to the Coffey County line. That work should begin in April and finish by December.
