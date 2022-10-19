The Emporia city commission is moving forward with the drafting of an ordinance that would allow for chickens within the city limits.
The city has had a moratorium on permits for chickens since 2012, with chickens allowed in agricultural-zoned districts but not within residential areas.
Recommended restrictions included a yearly $50 permit fee and inspection with a maximum of four chickens per lot or parcel. No roosters would be allowed and chickens would have to be enclosed in chicken coops or runs that meet the specified size and location requirements.
Commercial chicken operations and slaughtering would be prohibited. Violations of these proposed regulations would result in fines.
Commissioner Susan Brinkman shared concerns about how the city would handle loose chickens or chickens that had been turned out by owners to meet the maximum requirement. No decision was reached, but Commissioner Becky Smith said the city may have to handle problems as they arise.
Smith said she is in favor of the restrictions now but also admitted there may be a need to revisit them later on.
“If this isn’t working, we revisit it in one year,” Smith said. “It gives a lead for staff and the police and fire and your neighbors and everybody to get a handle on it.”
The city will put together an ordinance before taking it to a vote.
The commission also discussed its ongoing efforts to provide competitive wages.
City manager Trey Cocking presented commissioners with a request for a proposal for a compensation study to look into necessary salary adjustments to keep the city competitive.
“I am concerned,” Cocking said. “Staffing is becoming more and more critical by the day. We are nine short now in the police department … plus we have three more in training. So we are really 12 short of people on the street right now.”
Commissioners approved the proposal request. Next, the city will seek bids, which will be presented to the commission on Dec. 7.
Cocking said he hopes to be able to present the findings of the study at the March 15 commission meeting.
The commission also dedicated $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to fund the vacant property improvement program. The program would help turn vacant houses into livable homes.
“We’ve had a lot of discussions about the need for more housing,” city housing specialist Jeff Lynch said. “Our in-house survey came up with 130 vacant houses out there.”
Lynch has already contacted about half the owners of identified vacant houses in the city and will reach out to the other half in the future. The commission also discussed opening the program up to the public in case any vacant properties have been left out. However, there will be a limited number of properties the city will be able to help.
“If we get a good response that is a reason to come back to [the commission] and talk about expansion of this program,” Cocking added.
In other business, the commission:
Congratulated the City of Emporia Water Treatment Plant on having the best-tasting water in Kansas. The plant won the award back in August.
Approved a conditional use permit for a telecommunications tower. The tower is for Evergy’s new service center at 683 Rd 180.
Approved vacating a public easement for Emporia Land Development LLC.
