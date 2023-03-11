They were a smash success! Fourteen grade schoolers brought the house down Thursday evening for the Emporia Children’s Choir debut performance at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church.
“Seeing these kids, the new friendships that develop, and their enthusiasm – that’s what gets me out of the house!” exclaimed Emporia Children’s Choir Director Anna Ryan.
Ryan founded the choir for fourth through eighth graders in Emporia and the surrounding area last October. Thursday night’s inaugural concert with special guests Emporia High School Prelude and Concert Choirs capped off several months of weekly rehearsals. The performance was a resounding success.
The Emporia Children’s Choir opened the concert with “Cantate Domino,” sung in Latin. The text from Psalm 95 translates to:
“Sing to the Lord a new song, sing to the Lord of all the earth.
Sing to the Lord, bless his name.
Declare his glory among the nations, his wonders among people.
For the Lord is great and greatly to be praised.”
Ryan’s selection for the Children’s Choir second number was “Al Shlosha D’varim,” sung in Hebrew. The song is a passage from Jewish morality laws: “The world is sustained by three things: by truth, by justice, and by peace.” Young, sweet voices gave the message a special innocence.
The clear favorite among the Children’s Choir singers was a vibrant, active nonsense song, “Chumbara,” set to a French can-can tune.
The high school Prelude and Concert choirs delivered powerful, emotional renditions of “Jordan’s Angels” and “The Vagabond” under the direction of Sarah Bays.
For the performance finale, all choirs came together for a rousing, heartfelt Georgia Sea Islands spiritual, “Yonder Come Day.” The audience was caught up in the soulful rendition as the choirs swayed and clapped to the tune.
To say it was a success is an understatement. Ryan said, “We’re planning a weeklong summer music camp. Watch our Emporia Children’s Choir Facebook page for more information. I couldn’t be more proud of these kids!”
