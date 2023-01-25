The Emporia State men’s basketball team came from behind to defeat Northeastern State at White Auditorium on Wednesday night.
“They were missing their leading scorer tonight and they led for 28 minutes and we led for nine,” head coach Craig Doty said. “We struggled to guard their motion action and they constantly confused us. While we blocked 11 shots, I think that’s more indicative of how much they were bringing the ball in the paint. But ultimately, there was enough offensive firepower to sustain their run, which felt like it went on forever. Our defense was finally getting stops during the last seven minutes of the second half, and that was when we were able to take control of the basketball game.”
The Hornets trailed by one at the half and would trail by as many as four in the second half. Emporia State took its first lead of the half at the 13:29 mark on a Kaden Evan 3-pointer and the lead would change three times from that point with the game tied at 51 on an Owen Long jumper at 8:11. Emporia State took the lead for good on a Long jumper in the paint with 6:48 to play and the Hornets would extend their lead by as much as 11 down the stretch as they sealed the victory at the free throw line.
The numbers would say Emporia played better defense in the second half, holding Northeastern State to just 34.6% shooting as opposed to 50% in the first half. But Doty said they didn’t change anything.
“There’s no scheme difference,” Doty said. “With us, how we guard is how we guard. The biggest thing was to stop allowing Obi [Agu] to get catches because he’s so physical and can pass out of that post and finish, and then just start chasing off screens better. All we talked about is what our principles are and how we needed to get to that. Our guys made it happen in the last seven minutes.”
The Hornets only led once in the first half when they scored the first basket of the game on an Alijah Comithier jumper, but the RiverHawks were quick to tie the game and, aside from two additional ties, would lead for the remainder of the half.
“That’s a really good offensive team and I think we just got a run at the right time in the second half, along with stringing defensive stops also helps too,” Comithier said. “I think we can tip our hat to the last five minutes when we stepped up our game.”
Long finished with an Emporia State career-high 34 points and Alijah Comithier added 15. Long was coming off just a five-point performance against Fort Hays State on Sunday, and he is appreciative that Doty had the confidence to go right back to him.
“For your head coach to have confidence in you to bounce back means everything,” Long said. “My teammates also have my back after a bad game. They never make me feel bad or anything. It’s just another game and it’s still a long season.”
“Dating back to his high school days in Sikeston, Mo., Owen is used to playing in front of 1,500 fans and he feeds off that stuff,” Doty added. “If anyone had a question on Owen Long’s intestinal fortitude offensively, I think he answered that tonight.”
Emporia State (16-4, 10-4 MIAA) will host Rogers State on Sunday, Jan. 29 at 3:30 p.m.
