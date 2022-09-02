The opening Friday night of high school football season could be slick, and even stormy in spots.
The Storm Prediction Center lowered its boundary line for possible severe storms early Friday. Emporia is now inside the level-one “marginal” area, but areas to the southeast are not.
But the level of confidence for severe storms is low in Lyon County. The highest risk is north of Interstate 70, with possible quarter-size hail and wind gusts reaching 60 miles per hour.
The rain threat should last from 10 p.m. until 3 a.m. Saturday. Forecasters have added a slight chance for showers Saturday afternoon as well.
Fans traveling to Emporia High School's opener at Pittsburg could encounter showers during the afternoon. But the evening is expected to be part cloudy with temperatures in the 70s.
Otherwise, Labor Day weekend should be dry with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid-60s..
Emporia Municipal Airport began September above normal, with a Thursday high of 92 degrees. A station three miles northwest of the city recorded 86, while Cottonwood Falls had 88.
