Severe storms map - 9.2.22

Emporia is now part of a "marginal" risk for severe storms Friday night. But the confidence level for trouble is low.

 Courtesy Weather.gov/Topeka

The opening Friday night of high school football season could be slick, and even stormy in spots.

The Storm Prediction Center lowered its boundary line for possible severe storms early Friday. Emporia is now inside the level-one “marginal” area, but areas to the southeast are not.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.