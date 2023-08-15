Regular visitors of Peter Pan Park can rest easy - the pond is not infected with harmful blue-green algae.
Recently, a concerned reader reached out to The Gazette with questions about a number of dead fish and a film of algae surrounding the edges of Peter Pan Pond, amid a growing number of Kansas ponds and lakes infected with harmful blue-green algae blooms.
City of Emporia Director of Public Lands and Facilities Kevin Hanlin told The Gazette Tuesday that the city has already contacted the Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks, which gave the pond the all-clear.
“We had Kansas Fish and Game there yesterday. They were investigating the fish kill which was caused by an excess of chlorine from a waterline break. Then the other thing that might have played into it a little bit is the heat, and so the oxygen levels might be a little bit low in the pond,” Hanlin explained. “He didn't identify any blue-green or hazardous algae.”
Hanlin said there is no reason for concern. The algae currently on the lake is likely caused by runoff from other areas, combined with grass buildup giving the pond its greenish hue.
“That's kind of a regional detention area as well. It catches a lot of runoff from other areas and it's normal,” Hanlin added. “Nothing to be concerned about. I know it raises eyebrows when you see dead fish but it has nothing to do with the outside conditions and the pond.”
At the time of publication, Kansas lakes and ponds with a blue-green algae warning included Harvey County East Lake, Lake Afton, Lovewell Lake, School Street Pond in Rose Hill and South Lake in Overland Park. Bodies of water with a blue-green algae watch included Augusta Santa Fe Lake, Kingston Lake, Lake Parsons and Melvern Outlet River Pond. No bodies of water in Kansas are currently facing hazardous levels of the algae.
