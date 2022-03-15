An application to rezone Plumb Place for commercial use was delayed but not defeated Tuesday night as the Planning Commission tabled a decision because its members felt they needed more information.
Commission members also said they felt uncomfortable moving forward without consulting with city attorney Christina Montgomery and Plumb Place receiver Kevin Flott of Olpe State Bank.
Built by Preston B. Plumb in 1870, Plumb Place was donated to the Emporia community in 1920 to serve women with low incomes in various capacities. However, Plumb Place closed its doors in Dec. 2020 due to ongoing financial issues.
Eli Fowler’s request to rezone the historic mansion at 224 E. Sixth Ave. from high-density residential to general commercial has faced criticism in recent weeks and turned out a handful of individuals Tuesday evening who spoke against it.
Fowler is currently negotiating to purchase the house with the hope of converting it into 4-6 apartments with indoor storage in the Carriage House at the rear of the property.
“Should you guys approve this, our intentions are to repair and restore and maintain and adaptively reuse the building to provide more housing units,” Fowler told the commission, adding that he was already working with the Kansas State Historical Society “to maintain the historical aspects of the building.”
He explained that his offer was “completely contingent on the zoning changes.” The commission noted that if a zoning change were made, that didn’t necessarily mean the house would be sold to Fowler.
Mickey Edwards, United Way of the Flint Hills chief executive officer and Plumb Place Steering Committee director, said that the Steering Committee was neither in favor of nor opposed to the potential rezoning but explained that another offer had been made on the house and that “a change to the zoning now may require a change to zoning again later.”
She also said that when the house was deeded to the city, it was to be used “to benefit women and girls in the community;” however, that deed included an allowance granting that “a group of community-minded individuals could make a study and determine if the house would be best used for another agency if not used by Plumb Place.”
If sold, the proceeds of the sale would be put toward the charitable purpose set forth in the deed.
“That’s the route that the Steering Committee has recommended to the court and that’s the route that the court is going down, so that’s how the house has been listed for sale,” Edwards said. “ … We want to make sure that the house is sold in a responsible manner, in a way that this community can continue to have that historical integrity intact.”
However, some in attendance were not convinced that the property’s historical integrity would remain intact if the zoning changes went through, particularly if Fowler’s plan didn’t come to fruition and the mansion remained available for another developer to take over.
Jarrod and Clarine Hibler said that they had put in an offer on the house with the plan of living in it themselves and that they had no business plans that would require a zoning change.
“We will go in there and leave the footprint the same,” Clarine Hibler said. “...Isn’t [Preston Plumb] the gentleman – one of them – that founded Emporia? And we’re just going to allow them to – hey, they could come in and put a strip club in this thing, for all we know.”
Ross MacTaggart, who purchased and restored the Cross House nearby, said that Plumb Place hasn’t been marketed for sale very well as it is not listed on any major online real estate marketplaces and took issue with city zoning administrator Justin Givens' report that the house hadn't garnered many inquiries.
“There are people across the globe who actively seek properties like this to redevelop in a superb way, in a way that would benefit. How do they know the house was even available?” he said. “And Judge [W. Lee] Fowler, who decreed that the house could be sold, the bid that came in, the one bid, was from his son. I’m not comfortable with that. So to hear that, ‘Oh, there really wasn’t much interest,’ it seems to me this entire process of selling Plumb Place was designed to attract as little attention as possible.”
Judge Fowler has since recused himself from the case due to the conflict of interest. Emporia city staff are not involved in the sale of the house as that is the responsibility of the court and the receiver.
MacTaggart urged the commission not to rezone Plumb Place to allow it time to be marketed more broadly, fearing that a zoning change would drive up the land value to the point that a potential developer wouldn’t be able to afford to restore and maintain the mansion.
He also spoke against turning Plumb Place into apartments, saying that the “end effect” of similar projects in Emporia is that historic homes turn “into a slum house.”
Brad Harzman also opposed the zoning change, saying that he “would like to see the property stay where it is and have another opportunity for bids for some use that would be more conducive for what the home is and the purpose that it served in our community.”
When given the opportunity for rebuttal, Fowler explained that he had no interest in destroying Plumb Place and that installing apartments would simply be “shutting doors and redirecting people.” He also said that he was committed to maintaining the building’s historic integrity and that “this historical stuff is basically what I do. That’s my passion.”
The Planning Commission will take up the Plumb Place rezoning application again at its April 19 meeting after collecting more information. The Emporia City Commission has the final authority on rezoning, regardless of the Planning Commission’s recommendation.
