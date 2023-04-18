The Emporia High School girls soccer team recorded a 3-0 shutout win over Topeka West on Tuesday night.
Peyton Chanley, Aracely Alamen and Katie Smart had goals in the win for Emporia.
Head coach Oscar Macias was glad to see different players step up and feels there is more ceiling to this offense.
“It was nice to see our experience and youth mix well today,” Macias said. “When we can have three different goal scorers from three different positions, then we are looking to play the game the right way. We are still struggling to be precise and crisp in the final third as we should have had six-seven different goal scorers along with several more goals. We are looking forward to seeing how the girls find those solutions in the upcoming practices and games.”
The Lady Spartans (3-5-1) will return home to host Wichita Classical on Thursday, April 20 at 6 p.m.
