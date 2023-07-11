The Emporia Presbyterian Manor is now home to a temporary art exhibit, featuring portraits of its own residents, courtesy of an Emporia State University art class.
The exhibit, which will hang in the Manor through August before moving to ESU, was the final project of Professor of Painting and Drawing Derek Wilkinson’s four-week special topics in Portrait Painting course.
With only 20 hours of in-class work devoted to the portraits, Wilkinson said he was extremely proud of the finished products.
“Meeting regularly every day produced some really great results. You could see the growth quickly,” he said. “... It’s inspiring for all of those involved to see that progress and think about the possibilities if they were to keep up the momentum on other projects. We are all super impressed by what the students were able to do.”
Each student in the course was able to interview, photograph and create a portrait for one of the Manor’s residents. For Bryan Vazquez, an incoming senior majoring in fine arts, the opportunity to connect with the portrait’s subject was a pivotal part of the experience.
“This is the first time I was able to talk to someone and get personal feedback about who they are, versus when you look at a reference photo online, you don’t know this person,” Vazquez said. “It became really personal. We sat down and we talked for probably an hour.”
Vazquez’s subject, Karen, is a porcelain artist, prompting Vazquez to paint the portrait’s white background with the iconic delicate, dark blue swirls.
“I thought that was a really important part of her to integrate into this portrait,” Vazquez said. “It felt like I was like a professional artist. It was just a really great experience and the fact that Derek was able to outsource that and set it up, it’s really a great opportunity for all of us.”
As well as a valuable learning experience, Vazquez said the class also brings joy to an often overlooked group.
“As someone who is also a minority or maybe overlooked, I think it’s important that representation is there,” Vazquez said. “Ageism is a really big thing and people do it without really knowing or acknowledging it. So being able to bring someone forth and make them hopefully feel beautiful in what they are seeing means a lot and that means that I did a good job. As long as they can see themselves in the painting, I think I accomplished what needed to be accomplished.”
For Dean Fry, a fine arts and art education major, the portrait project provided a chance to capture the subject’s attitude, instead of just their likeness.
“[Barabara] felt confident. So, I wanted to kind of capture that and she had this kind of bold atmosphere and then an attempt to kind of capture that you started thinking artistically about what you can do to elevate someone’s normal sense. So maybe you push the colors a little brighter, you make them a little deeper, you make her smile just a little bit wider to try to push the expression from a state of the mundane into the world of art, if that isn’t so esoteric,” Fry laughed.
To Barabara, the finished result did just that.
“We had a lot of fun,” she said. “He was so easy to talk to and he was really congenial. And he did a wonderful paint job. It tells a story, doesn’t it?”
Shelby Anderson, a fine arts major with a concentration in glass, took the class as one of three courses to try her hand at painting and the emotion it allows an artist to portray. Working with a live subject was nerve-wracking at first, she said, but quickly became enjoyable as she got to know Rosa.
“She was super sweet and really comforting, I think because she works with kids most of her life. She worked well with me. When talking to her, I really tried to look at her facial features when she was talking to me and what kind of made her happy. When we took the photo, she was talking to one of her friends and her friend made her laugh and that’s when we got a good picture. I really wanted to get a good photo of her smile, like a genuine smile,” she said. “It was challenging because portraits are not that easy but it really challenged me and pushed me to get better at details and really focusing on small things about people.”
Andrea Tabor, marketing and sales director at the Emporia Presbyterian Manor, said the experience of having college students meet with the residents has been refreshing.
“It’s been a long three years with limited access from the community coming in so to be able to have the generations spend some time together and learn about each other is really amazing,” Tabor said.
“This is a group of people that the students are interacting with on a daily or weekly basis,” Wilkinson agreed. “ … It’s a nice chance to bring different groups together. Older folks have a lot of life experiences that they can share with the students and share their wisdom and give inspiration to the students as they start out on their journey to the professional world.”
