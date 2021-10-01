The high school volleyball season is still in full effect, and a few area teams are making some noise.
The Northern Heights Wildcats and Lebo Wolves are 14-10 and 19-2, respectively.
Lebo sits at third in the Kansas Volleyball Association Class 1A Division 2II rankings.
Northern Heights participated in the Olpe Tournament last weekend and took four matches against one loss.
The Wildcats prevailed against host Olpe 27-25, 25-21; Madison 18-25, 25-16, 25-18; Bishop Seabury 25-17, 25-19; and Goessel 25-22, 15.25, 25-13. Their one defeat came against Wabaunsee 25-23, 25-15.
Northern Heights finished out the week playing Council Grove in a close match. The Braves squeaked out the victories 23-25, 25-12, 25-19 and 26-28, 25-20, 25-18, knocking the Ladycats to 14-10.
Northern Heights will be in action against Osage City on Tuesday.
The Madison Bulldogs lost in two sets last Tuesday to Lebo 25-15, 25-9.
Madison also registered a 2-3 effort at the Olpe Tournament last Saturday. The Bulldogs defeated Bishop Seabury 25-9, 27-25, and Olpe 26-24, 25-13. Their losses came against Goessel 24-26, 25-10, 25-14; Northern Heights 18-25, 25-16, 25-18; and Wabaunsee 25-23, 25-7.
According to the Madison Sports Zone Facebook page, the Bulldogs “will travel to Moran for Sub-State on Oct. 23. Brackets will be set at a later date.”
Chase County faced Osage City last Tuesday, with the varsity squad dropping two matches 25-15, 25-18 and 25-17, 25-16.
Next up for the Bulldogs is West Franklin.
Olpe beat Hartford on Tuesday 25-20, 21-25, 26-28, 25-16, 15-12 and went 0-5 in its home tournament last Saturday.
