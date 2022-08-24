KANSAS ABORTION AMENDMENT

Yard signs for and against the Kansas amendment that would have ended the state’s constitutional right to abortion.

 Quinn Ritzdorf | News-Press NOW/TownNews.com Content Exchange/TownNews.com Content Exchange

The Lyon County Democratic Committee spent more than $9,600 against the “Value Them Both” abortion question.

Documents posted by the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission show the local Democrats received $7,170 in contributions through Wednesday, Aug. 17 related to the referendum.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.