The Lyon County Democratic Committee spent more than $9,600 against the “Value Them Both” abortion question.
Documents posted by the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission show the local Democrats received $7,170 in contributions through Wednesday, Aug. 17 related to the referendum.
Nearly $6,000 of that came from Democratic committees in other Kansas counties. Reno County provided the most, at $3,150.
Most of the $9,645.47 spent on the constitutional amendment was used to print signs and bumper stickers.
The ethics commission’s list of groups filing reports on the abortion question does not show any local Republican committees.
But Kansans for Life submitted a long list of individual donors. Three of them were from Emporia, giving a combined $90. A Madison couple donated $100.
The anti-abortion group reported almost $1.49 million in donations through Wednesday, Aug. 17. A few came from outside Kansas.
A separate Kansans for Life Political Action Committee collected almost $175,000. It included $400 from State Rep. Eric Smith, R-Burlington, and $400 from three other Emporia donations.
The Value Them Both question failed in the Kansas Primary, with about 59% of voters against it. KFL’s Mark Gietzen now is demanding a hand recount across the state.
