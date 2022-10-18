Patrick Schmidt, the Democratic candidate running for the House of Representatives 2nd District, spoke with Moms Demand Action at the Emporia Main Street building Tuesday evening.
Schmidt spoke about the need for stricter checks for gun owners.
“When I joined the Navy, I was subject to an extensive background investigation. … I think that we have to talk about background checks,” he said. “We have to talk about people with violent domestic abuse patterns. We have to talk about people with substance abuse and mental health problems. … I think that is where we have the opportunity to make the biggest and most immediate impact.”
Schmidt also referenced the Republican Study Committee’s 2023 budget plan, which he said would take trillions of dollars from social security and Medicare, and called for the codification of Roe v. Wade and Griswold v. Connecticut to protect reproductive rights.
“[Jake LaTurner] wants to cut trillions of dollars from social security and Medicare,” he said. “He wants to force this idea of ‘we have to make hard decisions.’ That’s true. But Jake is very eager to make those hard decisions for people, and his idea of solving them is by tying senior citizens to the tracks and giving tax cuts to millionaires and billionaires. That’s a false choice.”
Schmidt will face off against Republican Jake LaTurner for the 2nd District seat in the general election on Nov. 8.
(1) comment
It's crazy people ever thought those walls with chunks missing showing exposed rock behind ever looked good. And yes, Republicans are trying to heavily cut social security. And idiots will continue to vote for them anyways, and will blame Democrats when their monthly check shrinks.
