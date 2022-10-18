Patrick Schmidt, the Democratic candidate running for the House of Representatives 2nd District, spoke with Moms Demand Action at the Emporia Main Street building Tuesday evening.

Schmidt spoke about the need for stricter checks for gun owners.

Aim_High
Aim_High

It's crazy people ever thought those walls with chunks missing showing exposed rock behind ever looked good. And yes, Republicans are trying to heavily cut social security. And idiots will continue to vote for them anyways, and will blame Democrats when their monthly check shrinks.

