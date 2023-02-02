Lyon County Commissioners discussed the need for social media archive software to meet Kansas Open Records Act compliance at its meeting on Thursday.
Public Relations Manager Vici Smith and Assistant County Counselor Molly Priest presented commissioners with a potential monthly contract with Archive Social for media/website backup.
Smith said the county identified an issue with Kansas Open Records Act compliance on its social media channels and website. To remedy the issue, the county is looking into software that would timestamp comments, allow access to threads under a comment that had been deleted, alert the county to threats made on its social channels, archive past versions of the county's website and more.
“We have looked into a company called Archive Social as an interim or a stopgap until we get our website redone and that company will help us to start archiving all of that at that time,” Smith said. Smith said there is currently no timeline for when the website will be redone.
Priest said the software would cover any social media and website, which will help the county prevent a lawsuit in case of a KORA request for information that is no longer available online.
“The number of accounts isn’t limited. This would cover the Lyon County Facebook, the Sheriff’s pages, 911, any of those, plus it will back up the website as changes come to the website,” Priest said. “ … I think if the county is going to be active on social media, it is really a must.”
No action was taken until a contract could be drawn up.
In further business, the commission approved a purchase for Road and Bridge for a medium-duty trailer. Commissioners approved the low bid from D & L Trailers for a Model PX216 25-foot x 102” Dual Axle Diamond C Equipment Trailer for the Bridge Crew in the amount of $34,494.44 from the multi-year fund. The trailer should be delivered within six weeks.
Lyon County Engineer Chip Woods also gave an update on the construction of the new Road and Bridge Shops. Woods said the Road and Bridge department is preparing the area for construction, which is expected to start in March.
“We’ve got maintenance and asphalt crews cutting brush, hauling gravel,” Woods said.
Amy Welch from Lyon County Noxious Weed department presented commissioners with a bid for a new UTV. Welch said the old UTV is wearing down and has issues.
Commissioner approved a bid for a John Deere 835M UTV from Prairieland Partners John Deere for a total of $27,491.01. While the bid isn’t the lowest, Welch said the UTV will be delivered earlier, which would prevent the county from losing a season of spraying with the UTV.
“A lot of it is delivery issues,” Welch said. “Prairieland said they can get it at the latest mid-March.”
The commission also approved the purchase of a used 2022 GMC Savana van for the Lyon County Jail for a total of $46,920.
The Lyon County Commission will meet again Thursday, Feb. 9 at 9 a.m. the Lyon County Courthouse.
Log In
